Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Massive Gator Spanning 9-Feet in Length Pulled Out of Louisiana Lake
Alligator harvesters have been hard at work around the state of Louisiana recently and that includes a recent catch at Wallace Lake. The Caddo Parish gator catch appeared to be roughly nine feet in length after it was pulled in this week. Gator activity has been hot and heavy recently...
Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z
Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
Perryton Man Successfully Flees Police, Comes Back to Argue on Social Media
Some people are born wild. And for just a brief moment in time, Chanz Garcia certainly ran wild and free after an insane police chase that involved law enforcement agencies from three counties in the Texas Panhandle. According to a press release from the Hansford County sheriff, Robert Mahaffee, on...
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class
Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
Enter to Win Tickets to the Tri-State Fair 2022!
It's that time of the year again, the Tri-State Fair is coming to town!. Starting September 16 to September 24th, you'll be able to eat funnel cake, ride some wild carnival contraptions, fall in love with every animal in the petting zoo, and go broke trying to win your sweetheart a goldfish.
Tyler Hubbard’s Son Luca Totally Rocks Out at Dad’s Rehearsal [Watch]
It's not uncommon for kids to follow in their parents' footsteps when it comes to choosing a career — take Thomas Rhett and his father Rhett Akins, for instance. And it seems like Tyler Hubbard's oldest son, Luca, may have his sights set on music, just like Dad. The...
