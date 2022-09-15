ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Call for passengers to be guaranteed compensation for delayed and cancelled flights as Qantas warns of even more major travel chaos during school holidays and footy finals

Calls are mounting for airlines to guarantee compensation for travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed. Australian airports have been in chaos for months with far more passengers than usual told their flights were rescheduled or cancelled altogether. Staff shortages, the Covid pandemic, technical issues, and the weather were...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy