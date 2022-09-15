ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wfyi.org

What’s next for advocates now that Indiana’s new abortion ban is law

With Indiana’s abortion ban now in effect, local organizers say the focus of their efforts has shifted. While some abortion-rights advocates are looking to the fall general election to vote supportive candidates into office, one of the state’s most prominent anti-abortion groups said it will lobby lawmakers to pass a stricter abortion ban next legislative session.
Is Indiana's abortion law bad for business?

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s new abortion law late on a Friday. The next day, Indiana-based corporations Eli Lilly and Cummins released statements saying the near-total ban would make it more difficult to recruit employees. And by Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a message for Indiana businesses.
Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race

Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
