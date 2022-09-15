UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $2.8 billion in a program to incentivize farmers to adopt climate-smart production practices. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the first round of funding awarded to Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Sept. 14 from the main campus of Pennsylvania State University, the lead partner on one of 70 projects funded through the program. The department called the public-private partnership a “historic investment.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO