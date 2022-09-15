Read full article on original website
What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?
The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections
The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
Moose Encounter Caught On Video Near Cotton, Minnesota
Have you ever seen a moose in the wild? It's a fantastic sight as these things are enormous. I've seen several in my life, and each time it's remarkable. It also can be frightening as moose can be very aggressive. Fortunately, my dad's encounter with a moose the other day...
Arbor Day Event Announced to Celebrate Duluth Tree City USA Designation
The City of Duluth has once again earned Tree City USA status and it's time to not only celebrate, but to share with the community how trees are truly beneficial to the city and have some quality time outside.. The Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022...
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair
It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces
A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
Day + Night Crack Sealing Impacts Traffic September 14 + 15 On West Superior Street In Duluth
The project will be temporary but it could have impacts on traffic in a busy part of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an overnight crack sealing project scheduled for Highway 194/West Superior Street; the work will start the evening of Wednesday, September 14 and continue until early morning on Thursday, September 15.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!
Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Traffic Advisory Issued For North Shore Inline Skate Marathon Weekend
It is going to be a busy weekend ahead for the Duluth area, with a handful of different events taking over the city! One of those is the North Shore Inline Skate Marathon, which kicks off on Friday (September 16th). Duluth Oktoberfestival will also be taking place in Duluth this...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Reaches Decision On Cashless System Option
Recently, the Executive Director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center reached out to the public asking for input on whether the venue should go to a cashless system at their concessions and beer stands. After posing that question through the DECC Facebook account, the many people did voice their opinion....
I-535 Blatnik Bridge Traffic Control Removed Between Duluth + Superior
Some good news for Northland motorists arrived late last week from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT announced traffic on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge had been restored to two lanes in each direction as the maintenance project that was in progress was substantially completed on Saturday, September 10. The goal...
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth
The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth
At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
Duluth Police Department Introduces School Resource Officers In Funny Photo Series
The 2022-2023 school year is underway for students across the Northland and last week there were countless back-to-school photos shared across social media to prove it. However, these photos were not shared exclusively by proud parents in the area. The Duluth Police Department also had their own series of back-to-school photos to introduce their School Resource Officers (SRO).
