ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections

The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Cloquet, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair

It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
CLOQUET, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Wdio#Minnesota Power#Dunbar Floral Gifts
Northland FAN 106.5

SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces

A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Day + Night Crack Sealing Impacts Traffic September 14 + 15 On West Superior Street In Duluth

The project will be temporary but it could have impacts on traffic in a busy part of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an overnight crack sealing project scheduled for Highway 194/West Superior Street; the work will start the evening of Wednesday, September 14 and continue until early morning on Thursday, September 15.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth

As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!

Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Northland FAN 106.5

Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth

The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth

At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth

When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Police Department Introduces School Resource Officers In Funny Photo Series

The 2022-2023 school year is underway for students across the Northland and last week there were countless back-to-school photos shared across social media to prove it. However, these photos were not shared exclusively by proud parents in the area. The Duluth Police Department also had their own series of back-to-school photos to introduce their School Resource Officers (SRO).
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy