Tuscaloosa, AL

105.1 The Block

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Arkansas Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 1 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas on Monday. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will kick off in Fayetteville, Ark. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama and Arkansas both sit at 3-0 heading into week four. Alabama has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone

Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sports
105.1 The Block

Major Crash Closes Westbound Lanes of Tuscaloosa Interstate Tuesday

A major interstate crash has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. A notification from ALGO Tuscaloosa said the wreck occurred near Exit 71B onto Interstate 359. The wreck closed westbound lanes of the interstate Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., but live traffic cameras showed some cars being...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

