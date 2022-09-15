Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft AR Goggles Finally Shipped To US Army, Amid Protests
Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality headsets are currently being shipped to the US Army after the company signed a $22 billion deal back in 2021. The headsets are intended to “increase lethality” of combat missions, prompting huge protests from Microsoft employees. As reported by Bloomberg, Microsoft has finally...
DR Congo leader, at UN, accuses Rwanda of aggression
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday accused Rwanda of direct aggression, renewing charges as he addressed the United Nations. "This is currently the case with Rwanda which, in defiance of international law and the UN Charter... once more committed aggression in March with direct incursions by its armed forces into the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0