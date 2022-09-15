Read full article on original website
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior
Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, 2022, the Centerville Police Department relieved officer Jacob Downs from duty. Downs had been employed with Centerville Police since 2017. In a press release, the department stated that the action was taken “at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders.”
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist's Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death.
Sept. 15 accident reports
----- No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 9 in the Playa Margaritas parking lot, 707 W McLane St. According to an Osceola police report, Emily Gonzales-Avalos of Osceola was attempting to back a 1999 Ford Escape out of a parking spot, and did not see a legally parked 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. Gonzales-Avalos backed into the driver’s side corn of the van; Gonzales-Avalos did not have a valid license to drive.
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Board of health increase to 7 members
The board of supervisors approved increasing the number of members on the Clarke County Board of Health from five to seven at the supervisor meeting on Sept. 7. Iowa Code, Chapter 137.105, establishes a district board of health to be appointed by county supervisors with at least five members and with a majority of members considered a quorum. A quorum is the minimum number of members needed at a meeting in order to be able to vote and make decisions; a meeting can still be held without a quorum.
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
