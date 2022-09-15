Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Superintendent Substitute Call To Duty
In today’s climate, temporary teaching opportunities often present a challenging situation, so increasing sub pay and long term pay for substitute teachers was a main topic of discussion at the recent Perry School Board meeting. Challenging work as well, substituting typically paid $135 to $150/day to be a guest...
osceolaiowa.com
Board of health increase to 7 members
The board of supervisors approved increasing the number of members on the Clarke County Board of Health from five to seven at the supervisor meeting on Sept. 7. Iowa Code, Chapter 137.105, establishes a district board of health to be appointed by county supervisors with at least five members and with a majority of members considered a quorum. A quorum is the minimum number of members needed at a meeting in order to be able to vote and make decisions; a meeting can still be held without a quorum.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
iowa.media
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community
Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
Pieper Lewis GoFundMe created by her former teacher
DES MOINES, IOWA — Pieper Lewis had her sentence deferred yesterday along with having to pay restitution to her alleged rapist’s family. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Zachary Brooks, 37, more than 30 times on June 1, 2020. Since then Pieper has pled guilty, but shared her story through the sentencing period. Pieper […]
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
Des Moines metro schools install vape detection equipment
Some Des Moines metro school districts are spending thousands of dollars on equipment in an effort to stop kids from vaping in school buildings.Driving the news: Waukee plans to purchase eight vape detectors for $1,400 each from Midwest Alarm Services as part of a trial run this year.West Des Moines installed vape detectors at Valley High School in 2021 and spent $1,500 on each one.How it works: They look similar to smoke detectors and don't record any audio or video — making the unobtrusive device available to use in more private areas, like school bathrooms.They pick up chemical changes in...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted
In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa Restaurant Association Names Perry Restaurant Owner to Distinguished List
A Perry restaurant owner was recently announced as part of a distinguished group. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry list, which includes Heather Sheffler who owns the Tin Pig and the newly opened Gamble Block Brewery. She’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years and with opening the new brewery is a venture she is taking on with her son David. She also owns four Sports Page Grills in Iowa.
theperrynews.com
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
iheart.com
GoFundMe Raising Money For Des Moines Teenager Pieper Lewis
(Des Moines, IA) -- A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up for the Des Moines teenager sentenced to probation for killing her suspected rapist. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced yesterday to five years on probation and ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of the man she killed. She was 15 at the time of the murder. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to help her raise the money. If Lewis successfully completes her probation her sentence will be expunged from her record.
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Corydon Times-Republican
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
