ABC4

POLICE: Teen stabs couple in Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning. At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 2 people in a week

SALT LAKE CITY — A homeless man who police say stabbed two people in a week has been arrested. Mario Fresques, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury. On Saturday, police were called to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide

Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
MIDVALE, UT

