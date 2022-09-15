Read full article on original website
Related
POLICE: Teen stabs couple in Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning. At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find […]
ksl.com
Boy wakes couple, stabs both after entering random Taylorsville home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old West Valley boy who police believe entered a Taylorsville home at random early Tuesday has been arrested and accused of stabbing the husband and wife who live there. About 3:50 a.m., a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom in the area of 4800...
Man, woman taken to hospital after random stabbing in Taylorsville home
An adult man and woman are recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed in their home early Tuesday morning by a man they did not know.
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
ksl.com
Family reaches $3M settlement with Salt Lake police after shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism who was shot 11 times by police in 2020 has reached a $3 million settlement with the city and the Salt Lake City Police Department. Linden Cameron was shot by police on Sept. 4, 2020, after officers...
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
ksl.com
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
ksl.com
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
UPDATE: 9/18/22 4:16 PM SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New details have been released after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Officers responded to a report of a stabbing the area of 300 South 500 […]
ksl.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 2 people in a week
SALT LAKE CITY — A homeless man who police say stabbed two people in a week has been arrested. Mario Fresques, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury. On Saturday, police were called to...
Man arrested for 2 separate stabbings in downtown Salt Lake City
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and wounding one victim Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, and he was then identified as the suspect in another non-fatal stabbing less than a week prior.
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
2 dogs ‘quilled’ by porcupine at off-leash area in Draper
Deepthi Prasanna's dogs were injured by a porcupine in the Deer Ridge off-leash area in Draper Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
Comments / 3