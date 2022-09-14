Read full article on original website
Carey uses explosive start to detonate Buckeye Central
There was no tuning necessary, Carey opened in perfect harmony while drumming Buckeye Central with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Carey moved in front of Buckeye Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Fredericktown staggers Mt. Gilead with resounding performance
Fredericktown's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Mt. Gilead during a 43-22 blowout in Ohio high school football on September 16. The first quarter gave Fredericktown a 21-14 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Powerhouse performance: Highland roars to big win over Pleasant
Highland's river of points eventually washed away Pleasant in a 45-6 cavalcade for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Pleasant after the first quarter.
