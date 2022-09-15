Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior
Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
osceolaiowa.com
Special election results
The combined, unofficial special election results as of 8:53 p.m. Sept. 13 with 100% of precincts reporting has Thomas Kedley with the most votes for mayor with 319 votes or 47.40% of the votes. Shane Simpson received 264 votes for 39.23%, Willis E. Hamilton had 51 votes for 7.58%, and...
Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community
Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
iheart.com
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
Albia Newspapers
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
KCRG.com
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, 2022, the Centerville Police Department relieved officer Jacob Downs from duty. Downs had been employed with Centerville Police since 2017. In a press release, the department stated that the action was taken “at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders.”
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
iowa.media
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
