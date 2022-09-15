ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Global AI Summit Wraps Up in Riyadh, Reaffirming Saudi Arabia's Growing Stake in Shaping the Future of AI

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The second-ever Global AI Summit concluded today, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's recognition of, and investment in, the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI). The three-day global event gathered prominent leaders and experts in AI to discuss opportunities and limitations posed by the technology. Hosted by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Summit attracted more than 15,000 participants, and 200+ speakers from over 90 countries.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Board of Directors Appointment

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
About 25% Of US Electricity Comes From Renewable Energy Sources: Elon Musk Has One Word To Say About It

This article was originally published on July 16, 2022. It's a no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his ventures are inclined toward upholding sustainable development. Musk on July 15, quote-tweeted a CleanTechnica story that said the U.S. now gets about a quarter of its electricity from renewable energy sources. The world's richest man called this "progress."
Monthly Dividend ETFs

Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
