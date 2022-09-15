Read full article on original website
Southern Drag Boat Finals Show & Shine Is Wednesday!
The SDBA FINALS are next weekend but we are getting ready for the BIG "Show and Shine" Wednesday, September 21st and we want you to join us for all of the fun!!. The Spring Creek FINALS drag boat races will be held at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park on Lake Nasworthy Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd through the 25th with three exciting days of boat racing for you to enjoy.
How, Where and WHY San Angelo Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
In these times, it has never been important to commemorate the many diverse communities and backgrounds that have contributed so much to the tapestry of what we call "America". It cannot be understated. E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one great nation arose to defy tyranny around the world and create, arguably, the greatest nation in the history of the world.
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday
When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
The 47th Taste of San Angelo is Tues, Sept 13th
We have a lot of people moving to San Angelo on a regular basis and as they settle into the community, one of the first questions that comes up is "where are the best places to eat". Well, there is an awesome event coming up that can answer a lot of those questions.
Style Has A New San Angelo Address
I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
To Boost Or Not To Boost, A New COVID Boost To Come To San Angelo?
To boost or not to boost, that is the question. Shakespeare couldn't have written it better. The irony of yet another COVID booster certainly wouldn't have been lost on the Bard of the Avon. You now need all the fingers on one hand to count all the COVID vaccinations now...
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
It Just Takes A USB Cable and A Screwdriver to Steal Your Vehicle
There are a lot of fun TikTok videos out there. The challenges can be amusing and harmless. Some can be dangerous. There is a recent TikTok challenge that has become very costly for Kia and Hyundai owners worldwide. It's called "The Kia Challenge" and it shows auto thieves how to...
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
How You Can Help The San Angelo Animal Shelter In A Buggy Situation
Today, August 26, 2022 is National Dog Day. There are 282 dogs right here in San Angelo who could use a little help. They need someplace to crash for little while because of a fumigation issue. You see, bugs are not just a problem for people. Dogs and Cats don't...
Can an Alligator Be a Legit Emotional Support Animal?
I'm glad we don't have alligators in San Angelo. Although with this weekend's flooding rains, they would certainly be right at home. With that in mind, when one thinks of an emotional support animals, we usually think of a cuddly dog or cat. Many people have miniature horses or potbelly pigs as support animals. In Johnstown, Pennsylvania Joe Henney has an emotional support animal named WallyGator.
