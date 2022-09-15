ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fiusports.com

WATCH: No. 24 FIU vs No. 10 Tulsa

MIAMI (Sept. 16, 2022) - No. 24 ranked FIU men's soccer opens play in the American Athletic Conference against No. 10 Tulsa at FIU Soccer Stadium. Watch the full game stream via the link below. First kick is set for 7 p.m. ET against the Golden Hurricane. FIU hits the...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell

Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
HOWELL, NJ
fiusports.com

FIU Women's Golf Opens Season at Coeur d'Alene Invitational Sunday

MIAMI, Fla. - The FIU women's golf team prepares to commence the 2022 fall season this weekend, traveling to compete in the fifth annual Coeur d'Alene Invitational, hosted by Gonzaga, at the par-71, 6,085-yard Coeur d'Alene Resort in Couer d'Alene, Idaho on Sept. 18-20. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Dates: Sunday, Sept. 18...
MIAMI, FL
CNET

State Stimulus Payments Update: Is Your State Sending a Check This Month?

Illinois residents this week started receiving tax rebate checks worth up to $100 and a property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds, though: In Virginia, the Department of Taxation began a "soft launch" Friday of its program to get some 3.2 million tax rebates out. And Colorado residents who filed their 2021 return by June 30 should get a rebate check by Sept. 30, thanks to the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment.
INCOME TAX
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
PRINCETON, NJ
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
therealdeal.com

Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M

After a pair of large acquisitions in Los Angeles and South Florida, Longpoint Realty Partners is further cementing its holdings in North Jersey’s hot industrial market. The Boston-based private equity firm bought a pair of warehouses that combine for just under 100,000 square feet in Clifton, New Jersey, from Kessler-Schwartz Associates for $18.5 million, records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

