Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season

A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
Game Preview: Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Television: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 85/198. Arizona welcomes FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to Tucson this weekend in a rare game that sees the FBS Wildcats as the betting underdog. This week’s game will mark six years to the day from NDSU’s last FBS game in 2016 at Iowa. North Dakota State is 9-3 against FBS opponents and has won six in a row since 2010 with wins at Kansas (6-3), Minnesota (37-24), Colorado State (22-7), Kansas State (24-21), Iowa State (34-14) and 11th-ranked Iowa (23-21). NDSU’s first three FBS wins were against Ball State (2006), Central Michigan (2007) and Minnesota (2007).
Iowa High Schooler Is An Inspiration to His Entire Football Team

Really, this sophomore from Mount Vernon is an inspiration to everybody. Here's an example of the beauty of sports, being part of a team, and straight-up determination. Anyone who learns about Gunnar Fishler's story could learn a thing or two from this young man. He's not letting a walker stop him from being a part of his football team.
Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, history explained

The Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry may have been put on pause for a decade but the recent revival should keep it one to watch. Before 2011, Oklahoma-Nebraska was one of the key battles in the Big 12 each and every year. The rivalry went dormant because of conference realignment but it returned...
Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 3 performance at Auburn

Penn State handled Auburn last year in State College by winning by a mere eight points. That was not the case this year with the team traveling down to Jordan-Hare Stadium and laying the smackdown on the Auburn Tigers. They become the first Big Ten to win a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium and they did so in an impressive fashion. The offense was clicking, the defense imposed their will after a slow start, and the special teams did great with what little they were asked to handle. To kick things off, the quarterbacks played well across the board and deserve big praise...
Nebraska Football: 3 bold predictions for Huskers vs Oklahoma

Nebraska football and Oklahoma will renew their rivalry on Saturday and here are three bold predictions for the Huskers. There are few rivalries better in college football than Nebraska football and Oklahoma. At least there used to be. But after realignment ruined everything, especially for Nebraska football, the Huskers moved...
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

