In the Third Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada. Notice is hereby given that Mitchell Stockton has filed in this Court a VERIFIED PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL, GENERAL ADMINISTRATION; PETITION FOR FULL AUTHORITY UNDER INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES ACT; AND ISSUANCE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY a hearing has been set for the 10th day of October 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Courthouse of the above-entitled Court. All persons interested are notified to appear and show cause why the Petition should not be granted.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO