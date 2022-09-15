ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

History: Floriston Paper Mill

In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City Open Space committee seeks applicants

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to serve on the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee. There is one open position, for a partial term that expires in January 2024. The purpose of the committee is to promote the quality of life for citizens of Carson City...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for September 2 to 8, 2022

To Lacy Lee Mulcahy and David Wayne Gruenloh of Dayton, Dani Faye Gruenloh, born Sept. 2, 2022, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces. To Allison and Rocky Goetz of Carson City, Eleanor Holly Goetz, born Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces. To Michelle and Riley Snyder of...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Mountain, NV
State
Nevada State
Churchill County, NV
Government
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Carson City, NV
Traffic
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
Washoe County, NV
Traffic
Carson City, NV
Government
County
Churchill County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
KDWN

Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump’s administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it’s now at a site in New Mexico.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Western Nevada College program rated 9th in U.S.

A higher education consulting organization has recognized Western Nevada College’s online Graphic Design Certificate Program among the top 10 in the United States. Successful Student Navigating Education ranked WNC ninth in the country among online Graphic Design Certificate programs. “I strive to ensure the curriculum remains current and relevant,”...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Bear traffic deaths on the way to doubling this year

So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Wednesday night on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#County Line#High Mast Lighting#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ndot Board#State Route 361#I 580#I 80
Record-Courier

Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley

Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

$10K reward for Nevada wild horse killers

ELY — The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada bout 70 miles west of the Utah line. Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 27812

In the Third Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada. Notice is hereby given that Mitchell Stockton has filed in this Court a VERIFIED PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL, GENERAL ADMINISTRATION; PETITION FOR FULL AUTHORITY UNDER INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES ACT; AND ISSUANCE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY a hearing has been set for the 10th day of October 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Courthouse of the above-entitled Court. All persons interested are notified to appear and show cause why the Petition should not be granted.
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Feds OK Nevada EV charging stations plan

The federal government has approved Nevada’s plan to install a system of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. That makes the Silver State one of the first in the nation to win approval to expend its share of some $900 million in formula funding over the coming year to build EV chargers along Nevada’s highways and roads. A spokesman said the goal is to make electric vehicle charging stations convenient.
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine

Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

One killed in crash at Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. The NTSB and FAA...
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet

Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
CARSON CITY, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
RENO, NV
SFGate

'The people's peak': Racist slur removed from Tahoe landscape after decadeslong effort by the Washoe Tribe

Editor’s note: This story contains offensive language that may be upsetting to readers. For decades, the Washoe Tribe has advocated for the removal of a racist, derogatory slur from geographical landmarks and business names in their ancestral lands in the Lake Tahoe region.  Now, after a nationwide announcement from the Department of the Interior last week, that slur has officially been removed from several prominent sites, capping an enormous effort that was led by the Washoe Tribe, propelled by a ski resort and supported by the local community to rid the region of a word that historically has been used to degrade Indigenous women. A map compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey now showcases new names for these geographical features, including Washeshu Peak, Washeshu Creek and Olympic Valley. 
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy