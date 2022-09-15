Oregon begins week three as a favorite over Washington State after a 41-20 win over No. 12 BYU. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they continued to build off their dominant 70-14 win over Eastern Washington. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more. Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington were exceptional on the ground, combining for over 150 yards on the ground as Oregon finished the game with 227 yards. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 23 first downs and over 430 yards of total offense.

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO