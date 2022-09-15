ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ray Anderson press conference: Herm Edwards no longer ASU coach

Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson announced Sunday afternoon that Herm Edwards will relinquish his role as ASU head football coach. The following statement was made by Anderson. "We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Tomorrow at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Peristyle Podcast: Coach Harvey Hyde on USC's dominant run game taking down Fresno State 45-17

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown yet another USC football victory, this time a 45-17 dismantling of the Fresno State Bulldogs in the LA Coliseum. The Trojans are on a roll, scoring at least 40 points in each of their first three games, something USC hasn't done since the start of the 2005 football season (that team's streak stopped at 3 as they beat No. 14 Arizona State 38-28 in week 4).
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (California)

That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

Oregon begins week three as a favorite over Washington State after a 41-20 win over No. 12 BYU. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they continued to build off their dominant 70-14 win over Eastern Washington. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more. Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington were exceptional on the ground, combining for over 150 yards on the ground as Oregon finished the game with 227 yards. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 23 first downs and over 430 yards of total offense.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU

Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

