Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
Utahns invited to unique Sandhill Crane viewings
VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather cooling down and the seasons changing, there are a lot of opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy the sights and sounds nature has to offer. One activity Utahns can look forward to is seeing the unique Sandhill crane up close. The Utah Division of Wildlife […]
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Fall on hold: More summer heat will precede the next storm in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The highs that are predicted to be in the upper 80’s the week aren’t unusual. Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around October 4 according to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. He said that the reason northern Utah is seeing temperatures in the low 90’s so close to the first day of fall is simple — it’s the warm before the storm.
An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million
The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
Family of injured Utah boy sues Little League, bunk bed maker
The family of Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month, is reportedly suing the league and the company that made the beds.
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Episcopal church and community members gathered in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday for the ordination of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah's new bishop, Phyllis Ann Spiegel. Bishop Spiegel said "the power of the Holy Spirit just kept...
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
The Art in Kayenta Festival is Back
The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
How the Queen’s death affects Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral commenced Monday, marking the final goodbye to England’s longest ruling monarch. Here in Utah, her death had experts looking to the United Kingdom’s past and future history with the state. As people in England and across the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II’s death, in Utah, a little slice of […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
The 16th Red Rock Film Festival & Market is Upon Us
The 16th Red Rock Film Festival & Market is Upon Us. October 10-15th, 2022 at the Cedar Fun Center & Movies. The annual Red Rock Film Festival has a mission to show both “film that portrays the human race in a positive light and to applaud original works that redefine media through innovation, creativity, and sensitivity that both enlightens and educates audiences from around the world.”
Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!
We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in Cache Valley mirrors national trend
Cache Valley has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan.
Utah mother starts ‘Sanpete Kindness’ movement after losing son to suicide
As part of a movement started by a woman who lost her son to suicide, inspirational messages like “You Can Do This” and “Tomorrow Matters” have been popping up throughout Utah with the intention of inspiring hope to those who need it and to console those who have experienced grief.
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt near St. George
Many people say they felt the magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was reported about 30 miles away from St. George on Monday.
