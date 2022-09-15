ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

Utahns invited to unique Sandhill Crane viewings

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather cooling down and the seasons changing, there are a lot of opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy the sights and sounds nature has to offer. One activity Utahns can look forward to is seeing the unique Sandhill crane up close. The Utah Division of Wildlife […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

Fall on hold: More summer heat will precede the next storm in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The highs that are predicted to be in the upper 80’s the week aren’t unusual. Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around October 4 according to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. He said that the reason northern Utah is seeing temperatures in the low 90’s so close to the first day of fall is simple — it’s the warm before the storm.
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million

The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
WASHINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning

SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

The Art in Kayenta Festival is Back

The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
IVINS, UT
ABC4

How the Queen’s death affects Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral commenced Monday, marking the final goodbye to England’s longest ruling monarch.  Here in Utah, her death had experts looking to the United Kingdom’s past and future history with the state.  As people in England and across the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II’s death, in Utah, a little slice of […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

The 16th Red Rock Film Festival & Market is Upon Us

The 16th Red Rock Film Festival & Market is Upon Us. October 10-15th, 2022 at the Cedar Fun Center & Movies. The annual Red Rock Film Festival has a mission to show both “film that portrays the human race in a positive light and to applaud original works that redefine media through innovation, creativity, and sensitivity that both enlightens and educates audiences from around the world.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
slcgreenblog.com

Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!

We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
UTAH STATE

