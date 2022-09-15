ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Fox News

Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
The Spun

Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair

But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
FOX Sports

Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling. What's different about Robert Sarver?

Eight years ago, Adam Silver stood in front of a room filled with reporters and delivered an impassioned, unyielding rebuke of then-LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling, setting the tone for his tenure as NBA commissioner. Silver, who had been in the job for only three months at the time, banned...
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James slams NBA’s punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’

NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
