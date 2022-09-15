Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Steph Curry believes Kevin Durant was better off staying with Nets than trade to Celtics
While most of the dust has settled, the story of the offseason surrounded former Golden State Warriors turned Brooklyn Net, Kevin Durant. Although his trade demands have seemed to shift into reverse, there is still chatter around Durant’s offseason trade request away from Brooklyn. During a recent interview with...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Nobody likes waiting. It’s boring. Unfortunately, it happens to be a substantial part of life. Say you have a doctor’s appointment. You’re waiting for the doctor to be ready to see you. Just ordered a package online? You’ll have to wait for that too. Meanwhile, diehard NBA fans wait for trades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair
But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
ESPN
NBPA executive director wants the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio, saying she was speaking on behalf of NBA players, on Friday called for a lifetime ban of Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver, who was given a one-year suspension by the league for racist and misogynist remarks. "We are absolutely calling for that [lifetime ban],"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says she's 'optimistic' about 2022-23 season
With the start of training camp just days away, many people aren’t too hopeful about the Los Angeles Lakers’ prospects this coming season. They haven’t succeeded in trading Russell Westbrook, and as presently constituted, they appear to be nothing more than a lower-tier playoff team in the minds of many.
FOX Sports
Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling. What's different about Robert Sarver?
Eight years ago, Adam Silver stood in front of a room filled with reporters and delivered an impassioned, unyielding rebuke of then-LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling, setting the tone for his tenure as NBA commissioner. Silver, who had been in the job for only three months at the time, banned...
LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Others Feel The NBA Didn’t Get It Right With Robert Sarver’s Punishment
"I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for [misogyny, sexism, and racism...] We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint [sic] it." -LeBron James
LeBron James slams NBA’s punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’
NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers are 'strongly considering' benching Russell Westbrook
With each passing day, it looks more and more like Russell Westbrook will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers once training camp and the regular season start. That would mean they would have to figure out how to best utilize his strengths while minimizing or hiding his weaknesses. One possibility...
LeBron James and Chris Paul blast light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul expressed strong dissatisfaction with the league office for its light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for his many transgressions. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was given a year-long suspension and fined $10 million for a pattern of racist,...
Comments / 0