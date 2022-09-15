ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains

MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
WISCONSIN STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued

When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota State Patrol Releases Labor Day DWI Numbers

The Minnesota State Patrol just shared some scary news: DWI numbers were up this summer compared to last during an extended period of time close to and during Labor Day. The news was first revealed by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol announced...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars

MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin Waters: The Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls by Scott Spoolman

Wisconsin was blessed with a super-abundance of rivers, lakes and waterfalls carved by the advance and retreat of glaciers during the last ice age. Environmental writer Scott Spoolman selects several for his account of how that wealth of water has molded Wisconsin’s landscape and shaped the lives of those who have lived here. The state’s name, Spoolman explains, probably derives from an Algonquin word relating to running streams. The indigenous peoples of Wisconsin produced technologies to sustain their water-borne cultures including birch bark canoes and copper fishhooks from mining shallow mineral deposits.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition

The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
WISCONSIN STATE
