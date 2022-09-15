ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
MLB

D-backs, Padres pay tribute to Clemente

PHOENIX -- On Thursday night, the D-backs and Padres joined the rest of Major League Baseball in celebrating Roberto Clemente Day. Prior to the series opener at Chase Field, there was a video tribute remembering Clemente, one of baseball’s all-time greats, for his achievements on the field and his contributions to the community. Then, Arizona infielder Josh Rojas, the team’s 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, was recognized during an on-field ceremony alongside D-backs president/CEO Derrick Hall.
ClutchPoints

‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race

Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
