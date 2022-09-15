Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online Newspaper
Related
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
MLB MVP race 2022: Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge for AL MVP, NL MVP watch
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies
MLB・
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
D-backs, Padres pay tribute to Clemente
PHOENIX -- On Thursday night, the D-backs and Padres joined the rest of Major League Baseball in celebrating Roberto Clemente Day. Prior to the series opener at Chase Field, there was a video tribute remembering Clemente, one of baseball’s all-time greats, for his achievements on the field and his contributions to the community. Then, Arizona infielder Josh Rojas, the team’s 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, was recognized during an on-field ceremony alongside D-backs president/CEO Derrick Hall.
Rockies release RHP Jhoulys Chacin
The Colorado Rockies released right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin on Thursday. Chacin, 34, debuted with the Rockies in 2009 and spent
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rockies-Cubs prediction and pick, laid out below. Colorado has struggled to a 62-82...
‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race
Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Comments / 0