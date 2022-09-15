ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections

The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces

A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair

It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening

A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!

Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Scottish Tea, Music, and Tour Hosted By Historic Church In Duluth

The First Presbyterian Church will host Scottish tea, music, and a tour of the historic church in Duluth. According to the Zenith City archive, The First Presbyterian Church was first established back in 1869. The first regular service was held on the same day the Minnesota State Legislature made Duluth a city, back on March 6th, 1870. The congregation then moved diagonally across the street into a new church in 1891, which is what you see today.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future

Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth

When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month

Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

