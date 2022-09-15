Read full article on original website
Duluth’s Bayfront On List Of Parking Lot Closures For Maintenance Work, September 20-23
Sure it's inconvenient, but it needs to happen at some point. The City of Duluth is alerting the general public about a variety of parking lot closures over the next few days to allow work crews the ability to do some general maintenance on them. The work will happen between...
New Paint For Gouge Park In Superior Spotlights Its ‘Turtle Park’ Nickname
Ask anyone with young kids in Superior about their favorite park to visit and you'll usually get a wide variety of answers; that's because the community has a large number of smaller neighborhood parks to enjoy. But one park name in particular usually comes up, although its location - and its name - seems to be a secret to many.
What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?
The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
148th Fighter Wing Plans Nighttime Training Over Duluth September 19-29
It's happened before so we know what to expect. As part of their regular training exercise cycle, the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota National Guard Unit will be performing a series of night flights over the Twin Ports area over the next two weeks. According to details being shared by the...
Douglas County Borrows $7.5 Million To Fund Road Projects During The Next Three Years
Road repairs and maintenance are always high on the list of items that people care about when asked. That's why most local government agencies spend so much time and money on the upkeep of their roadways. That effort to keep up with maintenance is the reason behind a recent vote...
Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections
The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
Weather Experts Agree: One Day Left Of Summer Temperatures in Duluth Area
The 2022 calendar says the first day of fall isn't until Thursday, September 22, but the reality is if you want to enjoy one final day of summer temperatures this year then you better make the most of Tuesday. Meteorologists, including Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles with our media partners WDIO-TV,...
Arbor Day Event Announced to Celebrate Duluth Tree City USA Designation
The City of Duluth has once again earned Tree City USA status and it's time to not only celebrate, but to share with the community how trees are truly beneficial to the city and have some quality time outside.. The Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022...
SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces
A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair
It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Reaches Decision On Cashless System Option
Recently, the Executive Director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center reached out to the public asking for input on whether the venue should go to a cashless system at their concessions and beer stands. After posing that question through the DECC Facebook account, the many people did voice their opinion....
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!
Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Scottish Tea, Music, and Tour Hosted By Historic Church In Duluth
The First Presbyterian Church will host Scottish tea, music, and a tour of the historic church in Duluth. According to the Zenith City archive, The First Presbyterian Church was first established back in 1869. The first regular service was held on the same day the Minnesota State Legislature made Duluth a city, back on March 6th, 1870. The congregation then moved diagonally across the street into a new church in 1891, which is what you see today.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future
Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Cloquet Elementary School Makes National Blue Ribbon Schools List For 2022
A Northland school has made the grade when it comes to education. The annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list was released for 2022 and an elementary school in Cloquet has made the list. In fact, Churchill Elementary School in Cloquet was one of only eight Minnesota schools to make the...
IRS Charges Washburn County Business Owner With Tax Crimes, Failed To File Payroll Taxes For Three Years
The Internal Revenue Service doesn't mess around. The agency recently brought charges against a Washburn County business owner that failed to file payroll taxes during a three year period, totaling more than $239,000. According to the IRS Criminal Investigation - and the news story from KBJR-TV, Deborah Brown has been...
