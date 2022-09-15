Television: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 85/198. Arizona welcomes FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to Tucson this weekend in a rare game that sees the FBS Wildcats as the betting underdog. This week’s game will mark six years to the day from NDSU’s last FBS game in 2016 at Iowa. North Dakota State is 9-3 against FBS opponents and has won six in a row since 2010 with wins at Kansas (6-3), Minnesota (37-24), Colorado State (22-7), Kansas State (24-21), Iowa State (34-14) and 11th-ranked Iowa (23-21). NDSU’s first three FBS wins were against Ball State (2006), Central Michigan (2007) and Minnesota (2007).

FARGO, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO