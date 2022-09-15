ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season

A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Game Preview: Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Television: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 85/198. Arizona welcomes FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to Tucson this weekend in a rare game that sees the FBS Wildcats as the betting underdog. This week’s game will mark six years to the day from NDSU’s last FBS game in 2016 at Iowa. North Dakota State is 9-3 against FBS opponents and has won six in a row since 2010 with wins at Kansas (6-3), Minnesota (37-24), Colorado State (22-7), Kansas State (24-21), Iowa State (34-14) and 11th-ranked Iowa (23-21). NDSU’s first three FBS wins were against Ball State (2006), Central Michigan (2007) and Minnesota (2007).
FARGO, ND
K92.3

Iowa High Schooler Is An Inspiration to His Entire Football Team

Really, this sophomore from Mount Vernon is an inspiration to everybody. Here's an example of the beauty of sports, being part of a team, and straight-up determination. Anyone who learns about Gunnar Fishler's story could learn a thing or two from this young man. He's not letting a walker stop him from being a part of his football team.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
State
North Dakota State
FanSided

Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, history explained

The Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry may have been put on pause for a decade but the recent revival should keep it one to watch. Before 2011, Oklahoma-Nebraska was one of the key battles in the Big 12 each and every year. The rivalry went dormant because of conference realignment but it returned...
LINCOLN, NE
