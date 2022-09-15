Read full article on original website
Related
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face
Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
Gennady Golovkin’s coach notifies Vegas ‘robbery division’ to ‘prevent a third theft by the judges’ in Canelo trilogy
GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S coach has "notified the Las Vegas Police Department’s robbery division" to "prevent a third theft by the judges". The tongue-in-cheek remark, made by Johnathon Banks, comes ahead of GGG's trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez over the weekend. Canelo was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
Robert Whittaker Doubles Down That He Is The Best Middleweight In The World
He might not be the champion, but Robert Whittaker believes he is the best middleweight fighter in the world. After Whittaker’s big win over Marvin Vettori earlier this month at UFC France, he claimed he is the most dangerous man in the 185 lb division. “I’m the most dangerous...
MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview
One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
‘That’s his fault’ – Tyson Fury slammed by Oleksandr Usyk for robbing fans of undisputed world heavyweight title fight
OLEKSANDR USYK has accused Tyson Fury of robbing fight fans of their undisputed showdown. After the 35-year-old Ukraine hero beat Anthony Joshua for a second time on August 20, to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, the world expected a clash with the WBC Gypsy King. Saudi Arabia...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals He Now Weighs 205 Pounds In His ‘Happy Life’
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now weighs the same as a light heavyweight during weigh-ins. Now no longer an active fighter following his retirement from mixed martial arts back in 2020, “The Eagle” no longer has to worry about what he eats anymore. Further proof of that...
Gilbert Melendez glad to see Nate Diaz exit on a win: UFC tries 'to send people out in body bags'
Gilbert Melendez is still in awe about how Nate Diaz’s exit from the UFC played out. The former Strikeforce champion and teammate is happy to see Diaz walkout and finish out his contract with the UFC on a high note – something that’s hard to do for many stars and former champions.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Anthony Hernandez dominates, chokes out Marc-Andre Barriault
Anthony Hernandez put the middleweight division on notice earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Fluffy” stopped veteran fighter Marc-Andre Barriault via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On ESPN+
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 free fight: Watch Song Yadong retire Marlon Moraes with vicious knockout | Video
Song Yadong will attempt to win his fourth straight fight inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Sept. 17, 2022) when he battles Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, which is set to go down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before then, let’s take a trip back to his most recent win, a knockout victory over long-time veteran, Marlon Moraes.
Islam Makhachev details how he plans to finish Charles Oliveira in Round 3 at UFC 280
Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to finish Charles Oliveira in their UFC lightweight title fight at UFC 280. For the longest time now fans have been waiting to see Islam Makhachev get a crack at the UFC lightweight championship and next month in Abu Dhabi, he’ll finally get the opportunity to wear gold for the first time.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0