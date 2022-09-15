ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

13 Famous People Who Used "Controversial" Parenting Methods

By Ajani Bazile
 3 days ago

Every parent raises their children differently and oftentimes when people stray away from "traditional" methods of parenting, they get a negative reaction from people. Celebrity parents are more than familiar with this. Here are some famous people who have received backlash after publicly sharing their "alternative" parenting techniques:

1. Julia Fox recently stirred controversy with her comments on raising children. She shared a theory on TikTok that the concept of "childhood" was invented as a way to get parents to buy things their kids don't need like toys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X24VQ_0hwdxmfA00
Rachpoot / GC Images / Getty Images

She said , "It’s not really teaching your kid anything, you just end up raising a kid that’s like helpless and doesn’t know what to do." She said that her 19-month-old son Valentino isn't interested in his toys at all and is more interested in the day-to-day tasks that she does. She even displayed the mini cleaning set that she got for her son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOcag_0hwdxmfA00
Julia Fox / Via tiktok.com

"I suggest everyone buy their kid a little mini mop, a mini broom, and start teaching them those life skills really young," Julia added , "So that when they enter the real world, they don’t have to outsource for everything, and they know how to do things for themselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gbqz_0hwdxmfA00
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

2. In a 2015 blog post, Pamela Anderson wrote that she wanted her two teenage sons to "practice safe sex, drink and experiment with drugs in moderation, find true love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCQCi_0hwdxmfA00
Patricia Schlein / GC Images / Getty Images

When asked about her parenting style, she said, “I really believe in my kids. My kids have had a great foundation, they have seen the world." She added, “They’ve made great choices. They are really smart people, I am not afraid of my kids surfing the Internet. I think they are making proper decisions and you can’t be in denial of what life has to offer. I don’t know how much of a role model their parents are, but we’ve had a lot of fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VC2wA_0hwdxmfA00
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

3. Kristen Bell shared that in 2018, her youngest daughter decided to stop sleeping, so she and her husband Dax Shepard would lock their then three-year-old daughter, Delta, in her room until she'd tire herself out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbRYf_0hwdxmfA00
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon / Getty Images

Kristen admitted , “I’m sorry, I know that’s controversial, but we…stand outside and say, ‘We love you, we will talk to you in the morning, but now, it’s time for sleep.’ And after about 10 minutes, she’ll wind herself down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPyus_0hwdxmfA00
John Parra / Getty Images for Beaches

She clarified that they would unlock the door after the child went to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAI42_0hwdxmfA00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

4. In March 2021, Alicia Silverstone posted a video on her website, The Kind Life, where she pre-chewed food and her 10-month-old son Bear ate it directly out of her mouth. She received backlash from people worrying if the practice was hygienic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387sVY_0hwdxmfA00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Alicia explained , "It's a part of the weaning process, so while I'm still breast-feeding it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth…and he can't chew."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ9cw_0hwdxmfA00
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

She said she started doing this when he was five months old. "I'd be eating and he would come at me with his little mouth open and be on my mouth trying to get the food out of my mouth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mowk_0hwdxmfA00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

5. In 2017, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared they started a tradition where they don't give their kids gifts at Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbD58_0hwdxmfA00
David Livingston / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Mila explained how in the past their children have been spoiled by gifts from their grandparents which is what led them to start this new tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFmbl_0hwdxmfA00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Mila said , "Last year [2016] when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPc58_0hwdxmfA00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

She added , “We've told our parents, ‘We're begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That's our new tradition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ciy9J_0hwdxmfA00
C Flanigan / FilmMagic

6. In 2021, Ashton and Mila received backlash after revealing on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast that they bathe their kids with soap only when they see dirt on them, but not daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36J4J3_0hwdxmfA00
Steve Jennings / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Mila said she didn't have hot water as a child so she didn't shower often growing up but "when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEtlW_0hwdxmfA00
Noel Vasquez / GC Images / Getty Images

Ashton added , "Now here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehHKi_0hwdxmfA00

Experts have agreed with Ashton and Mila about how often to bathe young kids. The New York Times spoke to Dr. Kelly M. Cordoro, MD, a professor of dermatology and pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, who practices at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital; she said, "Over-bathing an infant may dry out the skin, making it itchy and rashy."

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

7. Lisa Whelchel promotes using hot sauce to discipline children and she admitted to doing so on her own. When her children didn't respond to other disciplinary actions, she put a dab of hot sauce on her finger and then put her finger on the child's tongue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouJIf_0hwdxmfA00
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

"It does sting and the memory stays with them so that the next time they may actually have some self-control and stop before they lie or bite or something like that," Lisa explained . She added that she would never do it if would cause lasting damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJANi_0hwdxmfA00
Bobby Bank / Getty Images

8. In her book, The Kind Mama, Alicia Silverstone wrote that she started potty training her son Bear at just six months old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckWJB_0hwdxmfA00
Bg020 / GC Images / Getty Images

Alicia used a tactic called elimination communication which is a method where parents use cues from their babies to know when they have to poop and then help them use the toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lkzx_0hwdxmfA00
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

“Just like your baby tells you it needs to eat or it’s tired, they tell you when they need to go to the bathroom,” Silverstone explained .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeIX7_0hwdxmfA00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SCAD

“They give you cues, but we’re ignoring those cues. If you pay attention, they actually have a pause button and will give you enough time to get to a place that makes it comfortable for them to go. It’s amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXH1b_0hwdxmfA00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV and Paramount+

9. In a 2012 interview with Instyle , Gwyneth Paltrow shared that she only allows her kids to watch Spanish or French-language TV shows. "When I'm in France, I go to [Boulevard] Beaumarchais and buy all their cartoons," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTTLl_0hwdxmfA00
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Goop

10. In 2014 Mayim Bialik has said she refuses to give her kids medications or antibiotics when they're sick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyY8h_0hwdxmfA00
Jason Mendez / WireImage / Getty Images

"Between our two boys, ages six and three-and-a-half, we have dealt with just about every ailment, sickness, and flu out there. However, neither of our sons has ever been on antibiotics, nor do we give them Tylenol, Motrin, antihistamines, or cough syrup. She continued , "I've learned from talking to other moms that almost everything you have right now in your home and your heart is enough to deal with most everything. I'm not arguing to be negligent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phArg_0hwdxmfA00
Jason Mendez / Getty Images

In 2015, she did clarify in a tweet that she is not an anti-vaxxer and that her kids are vaccinated.

dispelling rumors abt my stance on vaccines. i'm not anti. my kids are vaccinated. so much anger and hysteria. i hope this clears things up.

@missmayim 03:06 AM - 11 Feb 2015

11. On CBS Sunday Morning in 2021, Penelope Cruz shared that she doesn't allow her two kids (eight and 10 years old at the time) to have cell phones or use social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Y1mN_0hwdxmfA00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“I really see that that is protecting mental health, but I seem to be part of a minority,” Penelope said . “I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It’s almost [as] if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. ‘Oh, let’s see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbL3B_0hwdxmfA00
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

She continued , “There is no protection for them, for brains that are still developing and how that affects the way they see themselves, how everything related to bullying, so many things that are not the childhood that we had."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3uDA_0hwdxmfA00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Penelope said that she lets her kids watch movies and cartoons sometimes, but they will not be able to have phones until they are much older and that they will not be allowed on social media until they are at least 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwJcy_0hwdxmfA00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

12. In a 2018 radio interview, Kelly Clarkson admitted that she spanked her kids who were three and one years old at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pkf97_0hwdxmfA00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

"My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well," Clarkson said . "That's a tricky thing, when you're out in public because then people are like, they think that's wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Oz1E_0hwdxmfA00
Nbc / Helen Healey / NBC via Getty Images

Clarkson said she would warn her then three-year-old daughter, River Rose, with spankings. "I'm like, 'Hi, I'm going to spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now, this is ridiculous,' and honestly it's really helped. She doesn't do that kind of stuff as often."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQAhG_0hwdxmfA00
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

13. And lastly, Madonna once told Newsweek about how strict she is about her children keeping their rooms tidy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvSyC_0hwdxmfA00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Madonna said that when she would find dirty clothes on Lourdes' floor, she would take all of her clothes and Lourdes would have to earn them back by being tidy. She said, “wears the same outfit every day to school until she learns her lesson.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTTHa_0hwdxmfA00
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images
