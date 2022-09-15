13 Famous People Who Used "Controversial" Parenting Methods

Matt Smith spilled alllll the tea on what various members of the royal family thought of his portrayal of Prince Phillip in the early seasons of The Crown. Speaking on the Today show, Matt began by talking about his first pre-Crown royal interaction with Charles. "I met the now-King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had for 30 years," he recalled.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO