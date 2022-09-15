Read full article on original website
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions
Here's how to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Penn State vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions
Last season, the Auburn at Penn State matchup was an exciting, close battle between the SEC and the Big Ten up in Happy Valley. Penn State took that one by 8 points and now heads down south for the rematch against Auburn in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. What do the experts think of ...
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Paul Chryst press conference recap
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst discusses his team's performance against New Mexico State.
How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
‘SEC’ Chants Erupt From Penn State Fans After Win Over Auburn
The No. 22 Nittany Lions improved to 3-0 with a blowout victory on the road Saturday.
LSU rallies past Mississippi St. with big 4th quarter
Jayden Daniels ran for a touchdown and passed for another, and host LSU outscored Mississippi State 21-0 in the fourth
Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Takes Significant Recovery Step
The Longhorns starter is recovering from a sprained clavicle.
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
Minnesota vs. Colorado Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- High school students from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona piled into Aggie Memorial Stadium Saturday to compete in the New Mexico Regional Bands of America Championship. Bands of America describe their events as "the premier marching bands in the nation." High school marching bands from all over the state, including The post Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship appeared first on KVIA.
Which schools are the best at football and basketball? Wisconsin is high on the list
Over the last decade, Wisconsin has found success both on the hardwood and the gridiron. The Badgers have gone to a pair of Final Fours while Wisconsin football has participated in a handful of Rose Bowls over recent history. Both programs have had lasting success in the past decade, and are looking to continue their winning ways.
