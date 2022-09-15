ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CBS Sports

How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
AMES, IA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Minnesota vs. Colorado Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
BOULDER, CO
KVIA ABC-7

Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- High school students from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona piled into Aggie Memorial Stadium Saturday to compete in the New Mexico Regional Bands of America Championship. Bands of America describe their events as "the premier marching bands in the nation." High school marching bands from all over the state, including The post Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE

