Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Patrick Mahomes’s Wife Tweets Displeasure With Low Hit on Husband
Brittany Mahomes was unhappy with a play late in the first half of Thursday’s Chargers-Chiefs game.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Patrick Mahomes brutally roasts PFF for broken grading system
Consider Patrick Mahomes to be the latest noted detractor of PFF’s broken grading system. While his Kansas City Chiefs beat the division rival Los Angeles Chargers at home in primetime to start Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season off with a bang, Patrick Mahomes has a bone to pick with Pro Football Focus.
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Fox’s Erin Andrews Details Death-Defying Experience
The incident took place before the longtime sideline reporter worked the Week 1 game between the Packers and the Vikings.
3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers
While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the top plays from Thursday night's action. Mack attack. The first quarter was all about defense for the...
