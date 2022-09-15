ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Proposed Marion water solutions

City leaders propose short and long-term solutions to Marion water crisis. New information on exactly how a local city will recover from an ongoing water crisis. Back in April, the city of Marion breached the levee to Lake George, which drained Marion's main water source. Now, leaders are taking steps...
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic signal change on Blandville Road in McCracken County today

Traffic signal changes start today at an intersection on U.S. 62/Blandville Road. Turn arrows were activitated at the Blandville Road intersection with Massac Church Road and McCracken Boulevard. The traffic signal upgrade is part of ongoing work to extend the existing 4-lane the Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins

MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
MAYFIELD, KY
City
Marion, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County emergency management director named Director of the Year

Graves County's director of emergency management was named Director of the Year at an event in Louisville last week. The Kentucky Emergency Management Association held its Kentucky Emergency Services Conference at the Louisville Airport Crowne Plaza Hotel and Convention Center on September 8. During the event, they presented awards recognizing...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Part of Cadiz farmers market building collapses during construction

Construction of a Cadiz farmers market building will be delayed after some of its roof trusses collapsed on Thursday. City officials said construction crews were working on the building shell when a portion of the trusses fell, but the main structure stayed intact. WKDZ reported that no injuries resulted from...
CADIZ, KY
14news.com

City of Henderson moves forward on Sunset District initiative

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s worked in Owensboro with Friday after 5, and now people in Henderson are looking to bring it to their city. During their monthly meeting, City of Henderson Attorney Dawn Kelsey made a presentation regarding a proposed special event plan for the city to adopt.
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Chamber's D.C. Fly-In Monday and Tuesday

Business and community leaders will have the opportunity to be a voice for Paducah in Washington D.C. on Monday and Tuesday. The Paducah Chamber trip will see members meeting with Kentucky's Congressional Delegation and staff plus officials with federal agencies to discuss issues facing western Kentucky. Paducah Chamber President Sandra...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs

Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go. The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Authorities looking for wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the citizens of Hampton to locate Warren Luetke. Deputies say they have reason to believe that Luetke is armed and dangerous. Luetke is currently wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property over $10,000....
HAMPTON, KY
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair

Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves VFW post honors sheriff's deputies for tornado heroism

A pair of Graves County Sheriff's deputies were honored by the VFW for their actions on the night of December 10th. The Veterans of Foreign Wars awarded certificates of appreciation to Sargeant Richard Edwards and Deputy Chandler Sirls at an event in Fancy Farm on Thursday night. The deputies were...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning

A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
NORRIS CITY, IL

