wpsdlocal6.com
Proposed Marion water solutions
City leaders propose short and long-term solutions to Marion water crisis. New information on exactly how a local city will recover from an ongoing water crisis. Back in April, the city of Marion breached the levee to Lake George, which drained Marion's main water source. Now, leaders are taking steps...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic signal change on Blandville Road in McCracken County today
Traffic signal changes start today at an intersection on U.S. 62/Blandville Road. Turn arrows were activitated at the Blandville Road intersection with Massac Church Road and McCracken Boulevard. The traffic signal upgrade is part of ongoing work to extend the existing 4-lane the Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins
MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
wkms.org
Graves County courthouse demolition draws in locals, hopes for the future
Nine months after a violent December tornado severely damaged the historic Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, the demolition of the red brick building is underway, and the action drew a crowd on Friday. In the months following the storm, people in the community have been waiting to see what would...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County emergency management director named Director of the Year
Graves County's director of emergency management was named Director of the Year at an event in Louisville last week. The Kentucky Emergency Management Association held its Kentucky Emergency Services Conference at the Louisville Airport Crowne Plaza Hotel and Convention Center on September 8. During the event, they presented awards recognizing...
westkentuckystar.com
Part of Cadiz farmers market building collapses during construction
Construction of a Cadiz farmers market building will be delayed after some of its roof trusses collapsed on Thursday. City officials said construction crews were working on the building shell when a portion of the trusses fell, but the main structure stayed intact. WKDZ reported that no injuries resulted from...
14news.com
City of Henderson moves forward on Sunset District initiative
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s worked in Owensboro with Friday after 5, and now people in Henderson are looking to bring it to their city. During their monthly meeting, City of Henderson Attorney Dawn Kelsey made a presentation regarding a proposed special event plan for the city to adopt.
KFVS12
Truss placement on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland finished, some boat traffic resumes
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Crews have removed two of the four jacking towers at the U.S. 60 Cumberland Bridge at Smithland. The flotilla that transported and placed a 700 ft. truss on the bridge at Smithland has moved away from the site. This has allowed commercial towboat traffic and pleasure...
wpsdlocal6.com
Heath High School shooter faces parole board next week, public viewing space for community
An unprecedented event: That's how the Kentucky Parole Board is describing the parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal. On Dec. 1, 1997, Carneal entered Heath High School and fired 10 rounds at a group of students. Carneal killed three girls — Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Chamber's D.C. Fly-In Monday and Tuesday
Business and community leaders will have the opportunity to be a voice for Paducah in Washington D.C. on Monday and Tuesday. The Paducah Chamber trip will see members meeting with Kentucky's Congressional Delegation and staff plus officials with federal agencies to discuss issues facing western Kentucky. Paducah Chamber President Sandra...
wevv.com
Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs
Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go. The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities looking for wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the citizens of Hampton to locate Warren Luetke. Deputies say they have reason to believe that Luetke is armed and dangerous. Luetke is currently wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property over $10,000....
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves VFW post honors sheriff's deputies for tornado heroism
A pair of Graves County Sheriff's deputies were honored by the VFW for their actions on the night of December 10th. The Veterans of Foreign Wars awarded certificates of appreciation to Sargeant Richard Edwards and Deputy Chandler Sirls at an event in Fancy Farm on Thursday night. The deputies were...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
wrul.com
Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning
A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
Popular swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
