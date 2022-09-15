ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

kilrradio.com

Federated Rural Electric Awards Grants to Four Area Fire Departments

(Jackson, MN)--Four area fire departments have been awarded funding from Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric Association. The Jackson, Granada, Heron Lake and Welcome Fire Departments will each receive $7,500 to help update equipment. Federated REA General Manager Scott Reimer says they donated $2,500, then secured matching funds from CoBank’s Sharing Success...
JACKSON, MN
kilrradio.com

UDMO Awarded State Grant for Outreach Expansion Project in Clay County

(Spencer)--Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects, including one in Spencer, through the non-profit Innovation Fund. Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded $450,000 toward their Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The proposed project would include acquiring a site near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 in Spencer and renovations to improve accessibility and functionality to serve Clay County residents suffering from poverty. The total cost of the project was estimated at $560,500.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
kilrradio.com

Spirit Lake Man Killed in Fiery Semi Accident in South Central MN

(Albert Lea, MN)--A Spirit Lake man was killed in a fiery semi accident Thursday afternoon in south central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Ineterstate 35 near Albert Lea. The patrol says a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by 64-year-old Larry Barnsey of Spirit Lake was traveling northbound on I-35, when the semi collided with a guard rail and subsequently started on fire.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KEYC

UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation

Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety. Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital. Mankato Clinic Main...
MANKATO, MN
hot967.fm

Public Safety Seek Suspect Involved in Shooting Incident

Mankato-Mankato Public Safety is seeking information about Bashir Mohamed, a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident that occurred before 9 a.m. this morning on the 100 block of Echo Street. The victim was taken to the local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.
MANKATO, MN
kilrradio.com

Pocahontas Man Arrested on Palo Alto County Warrant

(Emmetsburg)--A Pocahontas man was arrested last Friday on a valid Palo Alto County Warrant. At 5 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas on an arrest warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Fairbank Man Facing Multiple Charges After Suspicious Vehicle Complaint in Emmet County

(Estherville)--A Fairbank, Iowa man is in custody following a suspicious vehicle complaint this past weekend in Emmet County. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 1:45 pm on Saturday a caller reported that there was a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Highway 9 east of Estherville and provided the license number of the motorcycle. Upon arrival in the area the motorcycle was not located.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Two Swea City Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Emmet County

(Dolliver)--Two Swea City men were arrested on drug charges this past Sunday at Okamanpedan State Park in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol shortly after 7 pm observed two vehicles parked in an area of the state park where vehicle traffic is prohibited. Upon investigation, two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County

(ABC 6 News) – A deceased female body was recovered from the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a passerby noted the body in the river at approximately 11:06 a.m. and phoned the authorities. The body was found near...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)

Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
MANKATO, MN

