Federated Rural Electric Awards Grants to Four Area Fire Departments
(Jackson, MN)--Four area fire departments have been awarded funding from Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric Association. The Jackson, Granada, Heron Lake and Welcome Fire Departments will each receive $7,500 to help update equipment. Federated REA General Manager Scott Reimer says they donated $2,500, then secured matching funds from CoBank’s Sharing Success...
UDMO Awarded State Grant for Outreach Expansion Project in Clay County
(Spencer)--Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects, including one in Spencer, through the non-profit Innovation Fund. Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded $450,000 toward their Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The proposed project would include acquiring a site near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 in Spencer and renovations to improve accessibility and functionality to serve Clay County residents suffering from poverty. The total cost of the project was estimated at $560,500.
Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Spirit Lake Man Killed in Fiery Semi Accident in South Central MN
(Albert Lea, MN)--A Spirit Lake man was killed in a fiery semi accident Thursday afternoon in south central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Ineterstate 35 near Albert Lea. The patrol says a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by 64-year-old Larry Barnsey of Spirit Lake was traveling northbound on I-35, when the semi collided with a guard rail and subsequently started on fire.
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety. Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital. Mankato Clinic Main...
Public Safety Seek Suspect Involved in Shooting Incident
Mankato-Mankato Public Safety is seeking information about Bashir Mohamed, a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident that occurred before 9 a.m. this morning on the 100 block of Echo Street. The victim was taken to the local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.
Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato
UPDATE: The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time. The following is a previous version of this story. A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a...
Benefit Account Set Up for Estherville Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
(Estherville)--A benefit account has been set up for an Estherville man injured in an ATV accident last month. Rick Fox was injured in the accident on August 28th. Fox has been through multiple surgeries and unfortunately, surgeons were unable to save his arm. The family has set up the Rick...
Pocahontas Man Arrested on Palo Alto County Warrant
(Emmetsburg)--A Pocahontas man was arrested last Friday on a valid Palo Alto County Warrant. At 5 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas on an arrest warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Southern Minnesota resources continue to spread awareness on opioid epidemic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly 294,000 people live in the 11 counties in Minnesota’s south central region. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, a recent study found there were 6.3 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in those counties between 2017 and 2019. That number is the lowest in...
Fairbank Man Facing Multiple Charges After Suspicious Vehicle Complaint in Emmet County
(Estherville)--A Fairbank, Iowa man is in custody following a suspicious vehicle complaint this past weekend in Emmet County. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 1:45 pm on Saturday a caller reported that there was a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Highway 9 east of Estherville and provided the license number of the motorcycle. Upon arrival in the area the motorcycle was not located.
Two Swea City Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Emmet County
(Dolliver)--Two Swea City men were arrested on drug charges this past Sunday at Okamanpedan State Park in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol shortly after 7 pm observed two vehicles parked in an area of the state park where vehicle traffic is prohibited. Upon investigation, two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Mike Lindell announces lawsuit against FBI following phone confiscation in Mankato
(Fargo, ND) -- My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he is suing the federal government after FBI agents stopped him in a drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota and confiscated his cell phone while serving a search warrant. "We're suing the United States government, I'm suing them, I'm suing the FBI and...
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
(ABC 6 News) – A deceased female body was recovered from the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a passerby noted the body in the river at approximately 11:06 a.m. and phoned the authorities. The body was found near...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
