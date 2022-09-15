(Spencer)--Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects, including one in Spencer, through the non-profit Innovation Fund. Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded $450,000 toward their Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The proposed project would include acquiring a site near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 in Spencer and renovations to improve accessibility and functionality to serve Clay County residents suffering from poverty. The total cost of the project was estimated at $560,500.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO