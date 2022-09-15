Read full article on original website
Step Inside Palazzo Riggi, A Mansion Gone Wild in Saratoga Springs, NY
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State. Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is this hairstylist ripping people off?
"I think I’m getting ripped off by my hair stylist and I don't know what to do about it." Read up on today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma, and let us know if you agree!
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Best cheap eats in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
Fighting the Spread of Japanese Knotweed
The Time and the Valleys Museum will host a virtual program on Japanese Knotweed, the invasive plant that has been taking over Catskill streambanks, set for Friday, September 23rd. This program will be led by Haley Springston, Watershed Planning Coordinator at the Rondout Neversink Stream Management Program, who will look...
Former WKTV employee signs copies of new book
PROSPECT, NY - A former WKTV employee has a new job title to add to her resume. Rebecca Walts was at the Prospect Falls Winery Sunday to sign copies of her new book, "Fire and Nice". It’s a romantic comedy about a woman who needs a place to live after her house catches fire and she ends up renting an apartment from the firefighter who saved her from her burning house.
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany
For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Bear spotting in Coxsackie
The Village of Coxsackie has issued an emergency alert regarding a bear in the area.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled
UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
Central warehouse owner misses deadline for repairs
The back-and-fourth continues over fixing up one of Albany’s most notorious eye sores. The city’s deadline for the owner of the central warehouse to make required repairs has now come and gone. The central warehouse’s owner Evan Blum was required to seal the roof, windows, and doors of...
