Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Judge issues permanent injunction on Biden ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, waters
(The Center Square) – A federal judge sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water. U.S. District Court Judge Terry...
Landowners say forced pipeline surveys are unconstitutional
An Iowa law that allows hazardous liquid pipeline companies to access private property for land surveys violates the state’s constitution, several landowners are arguing in state court. That argument is a response to lawsuits that Navigator CO2 Ventures filed against them last month that claim the landowners have barred the company’s agents from conducting the […] The post Landowners say forced pipeline surveys are unconstitutional appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Federal appeals court upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow-era voting law ‘steeped in racism’
A federal appeals court has upheld a 132-year-old, Jim Crow-era election law drafted by Mississippi’s past white supremacist leadership to undermine Black voters, despite the court admitting that the language was “steeped in racism” when it was adopted in 1890.Following a five-year legal challenge to strip the measure from the state’s constitution, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Mississippi has made enough changes over the following decades to override the racist “taint” of its foundation.A clause in the state’s 1890 constitution permanently bans people with certain felony convictions from voting, which the document’s authors believed were...
Wisconsin judge rules Enbridge oil pipeline trespassing on tribal land
Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 oil pipeline is trespassing on land belonging to the Bad River Band, but will be allowed to continue operating because a shutdown would have significant public and foreign policy implications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grist
Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit
It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case
An initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will remain on the ballot after a panel of judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals affirmed that the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to certify the petition were proper. A three-judge panel heard arguments Monday afternoon in Kansas City and ruled […] The post Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Minnesota Supreme Court to decide if cameras will be permanently allowed in the courtroom
The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to permanently allow cameras in the courtroom, following trials by ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter that were watched by millions of people around the world. An advisory committee made up of Minnesota judges, attorneys and court personnel is recommending...
Louisiana petroleum industry leaders hail court win, but say fight over lease ban is not over
(The Center Square) — Leaders in Louisiana's oil and gas industry are praising a recent court ruling that halts President Biden's ban on lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but they warn the legal battle is likely not over. A federal judge last month issued a permanent injunction...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mike Chicoine has a plan for McCook Lake. The South Dakota resident wants to construct an estimated 1,500-foot-long, 90-foot-wide canal on the southeast end of North Sioux City's oxbow lake. But that plan, which would compliment a new housing development, has come under fire from townspeople and been questioned by city officials for its potential to put additional strain on what's considered a drought-stressed body of water.
abovethelaw.com
Montana Judge Benchslaps State Attorneys Over Anti-Trans Rule, State Decides To Continue Doing What They're Doing Anyway
And that’s exactly how District Court Judge Michael Moses saw it. He blocked the new state rule, and he was pretty salty about the effort to get around his April order. As reported by Huffington Post:. Moses said his April ruling had been “clear as a bell” and compared...
Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
Comments / 0