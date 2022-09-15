ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Landowners say forced pipeline surveys are unconstitutional

An Iowa law that allows hazardous liquid pipeline companies to access private property for land surveys violates the state’s constitution, several landowners are arguing in state court. That argument is a response to lawsuits that Navigator CO2 Ventures filed against them last month that claim the landowners have barred the company’s agents from conducting the […] The post Landowners say forced pipeline surveys are unconstitutional appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Independent

Federal appeals court upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow-era voting law ‘steeped in racism’

A federal appeals court has upheld a 132-year-old, Jim Crow-era election law drafted by Mississippi’s past white supremacist leadership to undermine Black voters, despite the court admitting that the language was “steeped in racism” when it was adopted in 1890.Following a five-year legal challenge to strip the measure from the state’s constitution, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Mississippi has made enough changes over the following decades to override the racist “taint” of its foundation.A clause in the state’s 1890 constitution permanently bans people with certain felony convictions from voting, which the document’s authors believed were...
Grist

Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit

It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
Missouri Independent

Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case

An initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will remain on the ballot after a panel of judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals affirmed that the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to certify the petition were proper. A three-judge panel heard arguments Monday afternoon in Kansas City and ruled […] The post Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KPVI Newschannel 6

McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mike Chicoine has a plan for McCook Lake. The South Dakota resident wants to construct an estimated 1,500-foot-long, 90-foot-wide canal on the southeast end of North Sioux City's oxbow lake. But that plan, which would compliment a new housing development, has come under fire from townspeople and been questioned by city officials for its potential to put additional strain on what's considered a drought-stressed body of water.
The Associated Press

Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
