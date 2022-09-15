(Spencer)--Five adults and one juvenile, all from Spencer are facing charges after an investigation into suspicious activity last Wednesday in Clay County. At approximately 9:05 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road and a person in the ditch nearby in the 4300 block of Highway 71. Upon contacting the occupants, a Clay County Deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and the odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. While talking to the occupants, the Deputy saw open containers of beer in the vehicle and open containers of beer in the ditch where the person was observed standing. The Deputy also saw a baggie of marijuana in the vehicle. The marijuana was retrieved and upon the arrival of another Deputy, the occupants were questioned.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO