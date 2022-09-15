Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
Minnesota Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Emmet County Traffic Stop
(Estherville)--An early morning traffic stop last week in Emmet County resulted in the arrest of a Blue Earth, Minnesota man on felony drug charges. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 12:30 am Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the 4500 block of Highway 9 initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
KIMT
Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
KGLO News
Mason City man on probation for burglary spends two weeks in jail after violation
MASON CITY — A Mason City man sentenced earlier this year to probation after pleading guilty to burglarizing a Mason City home is getting some jail time after a probation violation. 30-year-old Joshua Jasso was accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk on...
KIMT
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilrradio.com
Two Facing Charges After High Speed Chase in Osceola County
(Sibley)—Two people are facing charges after a high-speed car chase and a foot pursuit earlier this week in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, while on patrol in Sibley on Wednesday, a deputy saw an SUV driven by 20-year-old Brandon Collins of Sibley. Having prior knowledge of a valid Osceola County arrest warrant for Collins for domestic abuse assault, an attempt was made to make a traffic stop. Authorities say Collins refused to stop and a high-speed chase commenced.
kilrradio.com
Five Adults, One Juvenile Arrested After Suspicious Activity Investigation in Clay County
(Spencer)--Five adults and one juvenile, all from Spencer are facing charges after an investigation into suspicious activity last Wednesday in Clay County. At approximately 9:05 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road and a person in the ditch nearby in the 4300 block of Highway 71. Upon contacting the occupants, a Clay County Deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and the odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. While talking to the occupants, the Deputy saw open containers of beer in the vehicle and open containers of beer in the ditch where the person was observed standing. The Deputy also saw a baggie of marijuana in the vehicle. The marijuana was retrieved and upon the arrival of another Deputy, the occupants were questioned.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man jailed for yelling at wife
SUTHERLAND—A 41-year-old rural Sutherland man was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Adam Michael Cain stemmed from a report of an argument between him and his wife at their residence at 6814 450th. St. about three miles northeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kilrradio.com
Minor Injuries in Two Vehicle Accident Near Gillett Grove
(Gillett Grove)--Minor injuries were reported after a two vehicle collision last Wednesday east of Gillett Grove. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 9:45 am at the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street. Deputies say a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of a work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
kilrradio.com
Trial Delayed for One of Two Suspects in Estherville Murder Case
(Estherville)--The trial for one of two teens charged in the murder of an Estherville man in October of last year has been delayed. 19-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt was originally scheduled to stand trial beginning today(Tuesday), but the date has been pushed back to October 25th, which will be just days after co-defendant Connor Uhde goes to trial.
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
One dead, two injured in Iowa crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Water main break closes SW Mason City road
(ABC 6 News) – According to the City of Mason City Operations and Maintenance Department, a water main break is forcing the closure of a street in the southwest part of the city. A broken sewer main on 19th St. will need immediate repair and closure. As a result,...
Southern Minnesota News
One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted
A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
Sheriff: UTV driver was under the influence when he crashed, killing passenger
MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River
(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County
A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Comments / 0