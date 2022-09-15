Read full article on original website
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
Mysterious white mounds spark alarm after appearing across Great Salt Lake: ‘We are concerned’
Park rangers in Utah are concerned and confounded by the appearance of strange white mounds along the shorelines of the Great Salt Lake. Over the last several winters, rangers have noticed that the lake's usually flat southern shoreline has been pocked by unusual white mounds popping up along its shoreline. Angelic Anderson, a ranger at the Great Salt Lake State Park, told Gizmodo that she and other rangers grew so concerned by the mounds that they reached out to other state agencies for help.“We were very concerned,”she said. “One of our rangers contacted the Utah Geological Survey looking...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap
For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
One Green Planet
Get to Know the Good and Bad Garden Reptiles (and How to Humanely Handle Them)
For some sad reason, many people shiver at the thought of reptiles. Some have fear of snakes, tagging all of them as dangerous. Others’ minds go to prehistoric assassins like crocodiles and alligators. My mom is screaming, stand-on-something afraid of lizards, regardless of how small they are. Then, there...
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
deseret.com
New research shows ancient megalodon sharks were large enough to easily eat an entire whale
A new study revealed how much more terrifying it likely was to swim in the ocean in ancient times. Enormous sharks, called megalodons, roamed the seas and could consume an animal the size of an orca whale in five bites, according to the new research, which was published in the Science Advances journal. Orca whales scale around 26 feet long and weigh over 8,000 pounds.
Ancient ‘dragons’ were Earth’s first gliding reptiles
While most ancient reptiles crawled, scuttled and hopped through their prehistoric habitats, one stealthy creature opted for an airborne technique: gliding. Tiny, "dragonlike" Coelurosauravus elivensis (see-luh-roh-SAW'-rah-vus eh-lih-VEN'-sis) used a pair of patagials — thin membranes that extended from its torso to its front limbs, forming a winglike structure to travel from treetop to treetop, according to a new study published online Friday (Sept. 9) in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (opens in new tab).
Monks Shocked to Discover Crocodile Living in Their Temple Pond
In a rare turn of events, monks at a Thai temple recently discovered an intruder in their pond: a 4-feet-long crocodile. However, they have no idea how the croc got there. According to The Phuket Express, the monks in Phuket, Thailand, are concerned about the crocodile potentially attacking people who feed turtles in their pond. On Friday, the Phuket Fisheries Office removed the reptile from the pond before it could hurt someone, The Thaiger reported.
Scientists find new bird species at South America's edge
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Nearly 300 Loggerhead Sea Turtles Found Stranded on Texas Beaches and Scientists Don't Know Why
Around two-thirds of the turtles, which can weigh up to 350 pounds and reach 3 feet in length, have been found dead along Coastal Bend counties southwest of Galveston Wildlife experts in Texas are puzzled as to why nearly 300 loggerhead sea turtles have stranded themselves along beaches in the state's Coastal Bend counties since April. The large turtles, which can weigh up to 350 pounds and reach 3 feet in length, have been found stranded along beaches between Texas' Calhoun and Kleberg counties, a wide swath stretching...
Mystery 4,000-Foot Coral Reef Found in the Middle of the Desert
Researchers have discovered remains of a massive coral reef in a desert plain they previously thought was featureless.
An Ancient Coin Might Hold Clue to Church Coverup of Star Explosion Event
In 1054 residents of our planet were treated to an uncommon sight. A strange light exploded and lit up the sky. For no fewer than twenty-three days the explosion—caused by a star running out of fuel and blowing up—was visible in the sky. For several hundred nights after the event the supernova was still visible in the sky. Stargazers from around the globe commented on the extraordinary celestial event, but Europe fell strangely silent. As far as contemporary historians were concerned, it never happened. Some have speculated that it was deliberately erased from history for religious reasons. But perhaps some...
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
advnture.com
"If an elk charges, retreat!" Yellowstone Rangers warn park visitors
The elk are at their most spectacular right now, bugling and competing for attention, but they are also unpredictable. Yellowstone National Park has shared a reminder asking visitors to be particularly careful around elk during the rut. In a Facebook post (opens in new tab), the park explained that the animals are particularly unpredictable at this time of year, so it's wise to be extra cautious.
Made-up birds, scientific fraud, and the bird-watching world’s strangest mystery
Every subculture has its quirks; the bird-watching world is no exception. Bird-watching, also known as birding, has a long history, and that history is stranger than you might expect. One bizarre bird history moment in particular still baffles birders to this day. This is the story of renowned ornithologist John James Audubon and his mystery birds. Audubon’s odd legacy begins with his famous book “The Birds of America.” The book catalogs and illustrates a diverse collection of bird species, and many consider it an artistic and scientific masterpiece. However, since being published in the 1800s, the book has received significant criticism....
Inside the controversial plan to bring extinct animals back from the dead
Around 2,000 BC — about the time the Egyptian pharaoh Mentuhotep was forming the Middle Kingdom — a woolly mammoth died on a remote island in what is now Siberia.This was no ordinary mammoth, however: this was the very last mammoth to ever live. With its death, the species would descend the irreversible River Styx of extinction, never again to be seen outside of the underworld.Or… maybe not.A team of scientists with the biotechnology company Colossal, founded in part by Harvard geneticist George Church and backed by investors like the Winklevoss twins and actor Chris Hemsworth, now claim that they...
A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica
Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]
ohmymag.co.uk
Prehistoric skeleton discovered in a cave system in Mexico has forced constructions to stop
Archaeologists discovered a human skeleton that was sticking out of the bottom of the flooded cave on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Evidently, the cave was flooded 8000-years-ago by the end of the last ice age. A prehistoric skeleton. The skeleton was discovered by archaeologist Octavio del Rio diver Peter Broger, as...
