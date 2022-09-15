Read full article on original website
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
Xcel Gets Approval For Sherco Solar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy will move forward with plans to replace the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the final plans necessary to replace the Sherco Power Plant with Sherco Solar, which will become the largest-ever solar project in Minnesota History. Chris Clark, president...
CentraCare Holding Career Fair Monday
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for a career in health care? CentraCare is holding their annual Career Fair Monday in the parking lot of the CentraCare Plaza. Recruiters and hiring managers will be on hand to talk and hold on-the spot interviews for a variety of positions within CentraCare hospitals, clinics and senior living communities.
Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September. This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
More COVID Tests Are Available In Minnesota
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the third round of free, at-home COVID-19 tests is available to residents. Minnesotans who have previously received the limit of eight at-home tests can now apply for an additional four tests per household. Anyone who has not applied for the at-home tests can now receive up to 12 tests per household while supplies last.
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday
UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter
For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
Thursday’s National Teach Ag Day
UNDATED -- Thursday is National Teach Ag Day, and Minnesota is a sponsoring state for the celebration. Sarah Dornink is the executive director of the Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council. She explains the two-part focus of the celebration. One is to celebrate the school-based agriculture teacher to (remind them) that...
The DNR Will Pay You To Collect Tree Seeds- Learn How Much & Why
COLLECT SEEDS AND CONES AND MAKE MONEY FROM THE DNR. Do you love to go foraging through the woods? Would you like to earn a little bit of extra money while doing it? Why not! The Minnesota DNR is asking for your help in collecting seeds and cones and will pay you by bushel or gallon, depending on what kind of seeds and cones you are collecting.
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
What Are Minnesota’s Employee Drug Testing Guidelines?
Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
How Does Minnesota Compare to Other Colleges For the Best Out There?
College years hold fond memories for me. Late night study sessions, walking around on a weekend with a backpack for "studying" at a friends house (if you know you know), waking up Saturday morning for college game day and meeting people who remain lifelong friends. Like anything, college is what...
Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger
For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Don’t Mess with Pregnant Otter! Think Minnesota Otters Would Be Like This or Nicer?
We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:. With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?. I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day...
Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate
ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
