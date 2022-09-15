Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Pocahontas Man Arrested on Palo Alto County Warrant
(Emmetsburg)--A Pocahontas man was arrested last Friday on a valid Palo Alto County Warrant. At 5 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas on an arrest warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
more1049.com
Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
kilrradio.com
kilrradio.com
Armstrong Man Facing Felony Drunk Driving Charge After Traffic Stop Near Swea City
(Swea City)--An Armstrong man is facing a felony drunk driving charge after a traffic stop late last week near Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the rural Swea City area. After conducting a brief investigation, deputies arrested the driver, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Bloomquist of Armstrong.
kicdam.com
Sibley Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On Pursuit
Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Sibley man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit on Wednesday. The Osecola County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop 20-year-old Brandon Collins knowing he had an active warrant for domestic abuse, but Collins reportedly refused to stop leading to the chase.
Sioux City Journal
kilrradio.com
Ledyard Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
(Ledyard)--A Ledyard man is facing charges of Domestic Assault following an alleged incident earlier this month. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 8 pm Tuesday, Deputies arrested 39-year-old Philip Pytleski at a residence in the rural Ledyard area. Online court records show a criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, and an arrest warrant for Pytleski was issued on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged incident from September 7th.
stormlakeradio.com
Sioux City Journal
10-year federal prison sentence for Primghar man involved in meth conspiracy
SIOUX CITY — On Friday, 46-year-old former Primghar, Iowa resident Daniel Trevino received a 10-year federal prison sentence for "conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine." According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Trevino pled guilty to charges on Feb. 5, 2022. The release explains evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed Trevino and others working to distribute over 500 grams of meth from December 2020 through April 2021.
Sheriff: UTV driver was under the influence when he crashed, killing passenger
MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...
Sioux City Journal
Body found in rural Worth County
Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
kilrradio.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop Friday in Clay County. A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 4700 block of Highway 71. The Deputy smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was found that the two occupants. 18-year-old Jacob Ferguson of Pocahontas and 18-year-old Jose Medel-Martinez of Laurens, had been smoking marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Medel-Martinez and Ferguson were placed under arrest and were transported to the Clay County Jail without incident.
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone found a woman's body in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say it was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. That person immediately notified the Sheriff's Office. Early...
myaustinminnesota.com
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man kicked in pregnant woman’s door, punched, choked, threatened her
A Winnebago man is accused of kicking in a pregnant woman’s door, assaulting her, and threatening her. Donald Terrience Thomas III, 33, was charged Thursday with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary, domestic assault, and threats of violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Mankato police responded Tuesday...
Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato
UPDATE: The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time. The following is a previous version of this story. A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a...
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
yourfortdodge.com
One Person Injured in Train Vs. Car Accident in Rural Webster County
One man was reportedly injured in a n accident last night after he didn’t yield for a train. The call came into Webster County Dispatch at around 6pm and emergency crews from Vincent and Fort Dodge arrived on the scene shortly after and an individual was transported to the hospital.
KIMT
