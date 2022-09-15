Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Pocahontas Man Arrested on Palo Alto County Warrant
(Emmetsburg)--A Pocahontas man was arrested last Friday on a valid Palo Alto County Warrant. At 5 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas on an arrest warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kilrradio.com
Armstrong Man Facing Felony Drunk Driving Charge After Traffic Stop Near Swea City
(Swea City)--An Armstrong man is facing a felony drunk driving charge after a traffic stop late last week near Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the rural Swea City area. After conducting a brief investigation, deputies arrested the driver, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Bloomquist of Armstrong.
stormlakeradio.com
kilrradio.com
Ledyard Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
(Ledyard)--A Ledyard man is facing charges of Domestic Assault following an alleged incident earlier this month. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 8 pm Tuesday, Deputies arrested 39-year-old Philip Pytleski at a residence in the rural Ledyard area. Online court records show a criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, and an arrest warrant for Pytleski was issued on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged incident from September 7th.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
KIMT
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
Sioux City Journal
Sleeping Waterloo man pulled from burning car
WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy pulled a man from a burning car Thursday morning. Then he arrested the man for drug possession. According to court records, the deputy noticed a Volkswagen GTI on fire in the parking lot at Sac’s Neighborhood Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., around 2:40 a.m.
KAAL-TV
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Killed in Fiery Semi Accident in South Central MN
(Albert Lea, MN)--A Spirit Lake man was killed in a fiery semi accident Thursday afternoon in south central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Ineterstate 35 near Albert Lea. The patrol says a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by 64-year-old Larry Barnsey of Spirit Lake was traveling northbound on I-35, when the semi collided with a guard rail and subsequently started on fire.
One dead in three vehicle crash in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash between one motorcycle and two trucks resulted in the death of one person on Thursday. Emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at around 3:05 p.m. on I-380 southbound near mile marker 69. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Corey Simon, 51, […]
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
cbs2iowa.com
Juvenile injured after crashing into power pole in Linn County
LISBON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a power pole in Linn County Tuesday night. Several first responders from Linn County, Mount Vernon and Lisbon responded to a report of a car in a dtich around 10:30 pm in the 1300 block of Ink Road.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
KIMT
Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
kilrradio.com
Federated Rural Electric Awards Grants to Four Area Fire Departments
(Jackson, MN)--Four area fire departments have been awarded funding from Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric Association. The Jackson, Granada, Heron Lake and Welcome Fire Departments will each receive $7,500 to help update equipment. Federated REA General Manager Scott Reimer says they donated $2,500, then secured matching funds from CoBank’s Sharing Success...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after single car crash in Cedar Rapids that shut down Edgewood Road
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is dead after he drove off the road and into a tree in Cedar Rapids Tuesday evening. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire were called to the scene in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Bridge over the Cedar River around 7:30 pm.
