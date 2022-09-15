ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Marcus Stroman, Zach McKinstry fuel Cubs past Rockies

Marcus Stroman didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning and recorded his first home win of the season, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Stroman (4-7), who entered 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine home starts for the Cubs (62-82), gave up his first hit of the day after Ryan McMahon drove the ball into the left-center field bleachers with two outs in the sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mickey Moniak in left field for Angels on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Moniak will operate left field after Jo Adell received the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander George Kirby, our models project Moniak to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dustin May Wasn’t Aware Of No-Hitter Against Giants

Dustin May impressed in consecutive starts against the Miami Marlins but then struggled in back-to-back outings when facing the San Diego Padres, which left him frustrated. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and May’s teammates continued to emphasize the need for patience as the right-hander is still in the early stages of working his way back from last year’s Tommy John surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race

Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
SAN DIEGO, CA

