Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Yardbarker
Marcus Stroman, Zach McKinstry fuel Cubs past Rockies
Marcus Stroman didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning and recorded his first home win of the season, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Stroman (4-7), who entered 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine home starts for the Cubs (62-82), gave up his first hit of the day after Ryan McMahon drove the ball into the left-center field bleachers with two outs in the sixth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Segura's Team Option Could Net the Phillies a First Round Draft Pick
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura is having one of the best seasons of his career. Would he decline a qualifying offer?
Nine Rangers Prospects Set for AFL
Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.
MLB・
Dodgers: Doc Contemplates Over Rest Vs. Rust Approach Leading Up to October
With a Division title plus a playoff berth already secured Dave Roberts debates how to handle the next two weeks.
numberfire.com
Mickey Moniak in left field for Angels on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Moniak will operate left field after Jo Adell received the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander George Kirby, our models project Moniak to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dustin May Wasn’t Aware Of No-Hitter Against Giants
Dustin May impressed in consecutive starts against the Miami Marlins but then struggled in back-to-back outings when facing the San Diego Padres, which left him frustrated. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and May’s teammates continued to emphasize the need for patience as the right-hander is still in the early stages of working his way back from last year’s Tommy John surgery.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Sliding Catch Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final series against the San Francisco Giants this season with a 4-0 win at Oracle Park. The game was played in front of a national audience as part of the “Friday Night Baseball” stream on Apple TV+. Logan Webb entered the night...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
Rockies score twice in ninth to end Cubs’ win streak
Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz each drove in a run in the ninth inning as the visiting Colorado Rockies ended
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race
Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
Dustin May leads Dodgers to shutout win over Giants
Dustin May threw five no-hit innings, the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers sent Logan Webb to an early shower, and the
Comments / 0