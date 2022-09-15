ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstadt, IL

KPVI Newschannel 6

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KPVI Newschannel 6

Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for people suing Lehigh Valley company over cancer diagnoses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
COOK COUNTY, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lincoln companies advance in 'Coolest Thing' contest

Both Lincoln entries in the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest have advanced to the next round. New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision both won their head-to-head contests with other Nebraska products and are now in the final eight of the first-ever bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products against each other.
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Seven Midwest states enter hydrogen coalition

(The Center Square) – Seven Midwest states entered a coalition to pursue clean hydrogen development as an alternative to gas and diesel fuel. The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed onto the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. The coalition will accelerate clean hydrogen development, from production and supply chain to distribution in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and other industries.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Illinois imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Illinois imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Illinois. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia now accepting online court payments

(The Center Square) – Those who owe court fines, court fees, traffic ticket payments or other court costs in West Virginia can now pay online, according to an announcement from the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals. “The online payment system will make it easier for West Virginians to...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report names Illinois as 1 of 3 states with vulnerable housing markets

(The Center Square) – A new report includes Illinois as one of three states having housing markets that are at the greatest risk of turmoil in the coming months. The real estate data company ATTOM said the assessment is based on home affordability, the number of foreclosures, unemployment and underwater mortgages. Counties were ranked in each category, from lowest to highest, with the overall conclusion based on combination of the four categories.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Analysis: Indiana better than most in religious liberty

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is better than most in Indiana as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa launches new website to help residents battle opioid use disorder

(The Center Square) – Iowa has a new website that’s dedicated to helping Iowans recover from opioid use disorder. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced the website Monday. IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state. Over 18 years, Iowa should receive $177.74 million...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Connecticut imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Connecticut. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drought, harsh weather, hurt Nebraska farmers and ranchers

OMAHA — When Kurt Bruning stands in his field of dryland corn, nothing blocks his view. That's not the way it should be. The corn should stand higher than the cap and sunglasses perched on his head. But this year, as harvest approaches, he has a wide view of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tax cut on track in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Over the objections of Democrats, the Republican-led Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a phased-in reduction in the state’s income tax rate. Acting in a slow-moving special session called by Gov. Mike Parson, the chamber advanced a plan to lower the top state income...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rising insurance rates hammer New Jersey workers

(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.
ECONOMY

