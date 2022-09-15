ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Letter: National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20

By Letter To The Editor
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EWpQ_0hwdtBcv00

National Voter Registration Day is September 20. The League of Women Voters urges everyone to check their voter registration status, update it if necessary, and if you’re not registered to vote – do it today.

It’s easy. Go to www.slovote.com to check your registration status, register to vote, or change your address. When checking your registration status, sign up for “Where’s My Ballot” to track your ballot.

To help voters get the information they need to cast an informed vote, the league provides the Easy Voter Guide. In it you’ll find everything you need to know about the Nov. 8 election – what’s on the ballot, a synopsis of the 7 ballot measures, and links to more information about the election in our county and the multiple ways you can cast a ballot. It’s available in five different languages at www.easyvoterguide.org.

In addition, the league is working with civic groups throughout the county to host candidate forums for candidates for mayor, city council, and school boards. Look for more information on these forums soon.

The League of Women Voters is committed to empowering voters and defending democracy. We do that by informing voters and working to make our elections as free, fair, equitable and secure as possible.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s time to step up – register to vote, learn about the candidates and the issues, and cast an informed vote on Nov. 8.

Cindy Marie Absey, President

Julie Rodewald, Voter Service Director

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

For additional information contact the League of Women Voters at (805) 242-6990 or info@lwvslo.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

School district to provisionally appoint trustee

Board accepting applications to fill this position. To avoid a projected cost of over $200,000 for a special election, the board voted Tuesday night to fill the trustee vacancy by provisional appointment. Beginning now and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, the board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Applications may be found at the district office or on the homepage and board of trustees pages of www.pasoschools.org. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, at least 18 years old, and a registered voter within school boundaries.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: What is most important in a school board member?

– Do you, as a parent or community member, care most about students achieving educational milestones or do you care most about masking?. Do you think it’s important for students to attend school in a safe atmosphere where everyone is accepted or do you care most about continuing to target a minority of students who are different from the majority?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New county health center opens in Paso Robles

Clinic brings together public health, behavioral health services. – County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and County of San Luis Obispo Public Health clinics are now together under one roof at a new facility in Paso Robles, offering a wide range of services to those who live or work in northern San Luis Obispo County. The new facility is located at 805 4th Street, with parking nearby.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Elections
Paso Robles Daily News

Mayor Martin named to Cal-Cities Board of Directors

Martin was sworn in with other incoming directors on Friday, Sept. 9, at the league’s annual conference. – Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin has been named to the League of California Cities (CalCities) Board of Directors. Martin was sworn in with other incoming directors on Friday, Sept. 9, at the league’s annual conference in Long Beach. More than 3,000 attended the conference which was the first in-person annual event since before the pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Senator honored with lifetime achievement award at ‘Butterfly Ball’

Annual event welcomes return of monarch butterflies, raises funds for important polinator. – The Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA) welcomed the annual return of western Monarch butterflies to the Central Coast with the third annual Butterfly Ball gala fundraiser. The evening included elegant performances by the Mariposa Quartet and the SLO Civic Ballet, fine dining by Trumpet Vine Catering, a silent auction, an awards ceremony, and informative programming in support of western monarch butterflies and sustaining healthy habitats and native pollinator gardens.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton Community Services District seeking board member applicants

– The Templeton Community Services District is seeking applicants to join the board of directors. The Templeton CSD is an independent government agency that provides water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, parks and recreation as well as limited drainage and street lighting services for about 8,000 residents. Board members serve an important role in how these services are provided by establishing policies, defining priorities, setting utility rates, and ensuring tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.
TEMPLETON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#The Easy Voter Guide
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Community invited to celebrate peace in Morro Bay

Event at ‘Peace Pole’ in Morro Bay happening Sept. 22. – The first sentence of the Proclamation of the City of Morro Bay states that “peace is not merely the absence of war and violence,” yet most people only identify peace in that way. So in 2018, I joined with the then-mayor of Morro Bay Jamie Irons to construct a peace proclamation that better explains the concept of peace. This one-page document that goes on to state that “peace is achieved through following the concepts and methodology of nonviolence,” and that the City of Morro Bay “is committed to establishing peace and nonviolence in the region,” was issued in a city council ceremony on Sept. 11, 2018. That the day was special in more ways than one is true; the anniversary of a horrendous attack on our country and the day Morro Bay became the first, and still the only city on the Central Coast of California, to have a peace proclamation.
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Airport Commission seeking new members

– The City of Paso Robles is seeking applicants for openings on the Paso Robles Airport Commission. The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The commission serves the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the council in gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Airport, by providing advice to the council, and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Paso Robles Daily News

Oktoberfest event to benefit North County residents in need

Benefit for North County NeighborAid to be held at Harris Stage Lines. – St. James Episcopal Church and Center for Family Strengthening are celebrating Oktoberfest with a special benefit event for North County NeighborAid at Harris Stage Lines on Oct. 1 from 4-8 p.m. German food, beer, wine, dancing to live music and a silent auction will provide funds to help local families in need.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles mayor to emcee annual Dancing With Our Stars event

– The popular local charity-supporting event Dancing With Our Stars returns to Atascadero this week with Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin as Master of Ceremonies for the tenth time. “Prime Time Atascadero: Season 11,” is a 4-day event held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and allows people to see the stars of Atascadero’s community show off their dance moves all while supporting the Atascadero Library and five local non-profit-organizations: the Templeton Library, NCEF Leadership North County, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board/K-9 Program.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

American Legion holds poker run to commemorate 9-11

Ride began and ended at Paso Robles Veterans Center. – More than one hundred people turn out Sunday for the American Legion Post 50 Poker Run to commemorate 9-11. Before the ride ceremonies were held at the Paso Robles Veterans Center on Scott Street. A poker run is an organized event in which participants must visit five to seven checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

High school to take kindness challenge inspired by shooting victim

Community invited to join in on a ‘chain reaction of kindness and compassion’. – Paso Robles High School recently announced that it will take part in Rachel’s Challenge. Rachel Scott was the first victim of the Columbine school shooting in 1999. This tragedy sparked a call to action. Scott’s family started a movement to bring kindness and compassion back to schools. On Tuesday, Sept., 20, PRHS will be visited by the organizers of Rachel’s Challenge, who will share this important message about the “chain reaction of kindness and compassion.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of April Michelle Connally, 63

– April Michelle Connally (Adams), passed away at the age of 63 in Sept. 2022 in Paso Robles, California, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her bones. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother, always faithful to the saving grace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Police hosting gun buyback event

‘Groceries For Guns’ incentivizes residents to reduce number of firearms in the community. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hosting its first gun buyback event, “Groceries For Guns,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, located at 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo. The purpose of the event is to incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy