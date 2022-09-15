Letter: National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20

National Voter Registration Day is September 20. The League of Women Voters urges everyone to check their voter registration status, update it if necessary, and if you’re not registered to vote – do it today.

It’s easy. Go to www.slovote.com to check your registration status, register to vote, or change your address. When checking your registration status, sign up for “Where’s My Ballot” to track your ballot.

To help voters get the information they need to cast an informed vote, the league provides the Easy Voter Guide. In it you’ll find everything you need to know about the Nov. 8 election – what’s on the ballot, a synopsis of the 7 ballot measures, and links to more information about the election in our county and the multiple ways you can cast a ballot. It’s available in five different languages at www.easyvoterguide.org.

In addition, the league is working with civic groups throughout the county to host candidate forums for candidates for mayor, city council, and school boards. Look for more information on these forums soon.

The League of Women Voters is committed to empowering voters and defending democracy. We do that by informing voters and working to make our elections as free, fair, equitable and secure as possible.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s time to step up – register to vote, learn about the candidates and the issues, and cast an informed vote on Nov. 8.

Cindy Marie Absey, President

Julie Rodewald, Voter Service Director

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

For additional information contact the League of Women Voters at (805) 242-6990 or info@lwvslo.org.