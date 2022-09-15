ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Newsweek

Trump Feeling 'Walls of Justice' Closing in on Him: Ex-FBI Lawyer

Former FBI lawyer Andrew Weissmann said on Thursday that former president Donald Trump is close to being held accountable after holding on to classified White House documents, which the FBI retrieved last month from his Mar-a-Lago house. "For the first time, in a long life of being unaccountable to the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'It was unprecedented and scary': Ex-top federal prosecutor claims Trump's Justice Department pushed him to target 'political enemies' and wipe 'individual one' from Michael Cohen documents

Donald Trump's Justice Department pressed to target political enemies and drop references to 'individual one' in the Michael Cohen case, a former top federal prosecutor has claimed. Geoffrey Berman said the interference was unprecedented and on at least one occasion it followed tweets by then President Donald Trump. 'People who...
POTUS
Washington State
Salon

Trump is not "above the law" in government records case: former White House official

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) According to CNN contributor Alyssah Farah Griffin — who serves as Donald Trump's White House director of strategic communications — her former boss should be held to account for taking top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort and leaving them sitting around.
POTUS
Donald Trump
Salon

Just how bad was DOJ under Trump and Bill Barr? Former New York prosecutor tells all

In June of 2020, the country was still in the throes of the COVID pandemic, and dealing with the prospect of a wild presidential campaign being waged in the middle of it. We were all glued to the TV watching doctors explain what happens when you go on a ventilator and looking at graphs that showed skyrocketing cases and death rates. There were a lot of important stories in that strange time that sort of passed under the radar. One of them was Attorney General Bill Barr's firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Berman has written a book about his time working under the Trump administration, "Holding the Line," and it's fascinating. The corruption of the Department of Justice under Barr was worse than we thought.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas

The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
POTUS
#Justice Dept#Ne White House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Justice Department#Ap#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Bill Barr Blasts Trump Again by Calling Special Master Ruling ‘Deeply Flawed’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr continued his newfound role as Donald Trump’s chief legal critic on Tuesday, arguing in an appearance on Fox News that a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master to review seized classified documents was a mistake.“The opinion, I think, was wrong,” Barr told Martha MacCallum on Tuesday’s The Story. “I think the government should appeal it. It’s deeply flawed in a number of ways.”He predicted the ruling would be successfully appealed but would nevertheless end up being nothing more than a “rain delay for a couple of innings.” Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee,...
POTUS
WEKU

Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request

The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search. A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Trump’s Save America PAC Falls Under Justice Department Scrutiny

The subpoenas issued to Trump campaign aides represent the latest developments in a string of legal woes for the former president and his allies. In the latest legal issue to befall former President Donald Trump, a federal grand jury in Washington is now examining his Save America PAC, which has been accused of misleading donors after Trump’s presidential election loss, according to a New York Times report.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Miami

Justice Dept. OK with one Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege....
POTUS

