2022 Clay County Fair draws huge crowd
Thousands of Siouxlanders filled the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer Thursday.
kicdam.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Clay County Crash
Gillett Grove, IA (KICD)– Only minor injuries were reported when two vehicle collided east of Gillett Grove Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street around 9:45 where a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of the work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
kilrradio.com
UDMO Awarded State Grant for Outreach Expansion Project in Clay County
(Spencer)--Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects, including one in Spencer, through the non-profit Innovation Fund. Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded $450,000 toward their Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The proposed project would include acquiring a site near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 in Spencer and renovations to improve accessibility and functionality to serve Clay County residents suffering from poverty. The total cost of the project was estimated at $560,500.
kscj.com
FATAL CRASH IN CHEROKEE COUNTY
ONE PERSON DIED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN RURAL CHEROKEE COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE VICTIM, 48 YEAR OLD JERAD EBERT OF WASHTA, WAS A PASSENGER IN A CAR DRIVEN BY 69-YEAR-OLD MARILYN EBERT OF WASHTA. EBERT’S VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A...
kilrradio.com
Federated Rural Electric Awards Grants to Four Area Fire Departments
(Jackson, MN)--Four area fire departments have been awarded funding from Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric Association. The Jackson, Granada, Heron Lake and Welcome Fire Departments will each receive $7,500 to help update equipment. Federated REA General Manager Scott Reimer says they donated $2,500, then secured matching funds from CoBank’s Sharing Success...
kicdam.com
kilrradio.com
Sioux City Journal
Suspects chased through corn and bean fields by Osceola County Deputies
SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
myaustinminnesota.com
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
kilrradio.com
Benefit Account Set Up for Estherville Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
(Estherville)--A benefit account has been set up for an Estherville man injured in an ATV accident last month. Rick Fox was injured in the accident on August 28th. Fox has been through multiple surgeries and unfortunately, surgeons were unable to save his arm. The family has set up the Rick...
kilrradio.com
Fairbank Man Facing Multiple Charges After Suspicious Vehicle Complaint in Emmet County
(Estherville)--A Fairbank, Iowa man is in custody following a suspicious vehicle complaint this past weekend in Emmet County. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 1:45 pm on Saturday a caller reported that there was a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Highway 9 east of Estherville and provided the license number of the motorcycle. Upon arrival in the area the motorcycle was not located.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
kicdam.com
Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
kiwaradio.com
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
kilrradio.com
City of Fairmont Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Develop More Affordable Housing
(Fairmont, MN)--The city of Fairmont has reached a preliminary agreement to develop more affordable housing units. The agreement involves converting four vacant lots into five, then building a twin home on each lot. The city originally purchased the lots from the Fairmont School District, and the new agreement with the...
kilrradio.com
Pocahontas Man Arrested on Palo Alto County Warrant
(Emmetsburg)--A Pocahontas man was arrested last Friday on a valid Palo Alto County Warrant. At 5 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas on an arrest warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
kilrradio.com
Two Swea City Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Emmet County
(Dolliver)--Two Swea City men were arrested on drug charges this past Sunday at Okamanpedan State Park in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol shortly after 7 pm observed two vehicles parked in an area of the state park where vehicle traffic is prohibited. Upon investigation, two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
