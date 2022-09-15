Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
GTRA Set to Celebrate Homecoming Week
(Graettinger)--Homecoming week begins Monday in the GTRA School District. GTRA Student Council Coordinator Matt Borchers says the students chose “Rock and Roll to Victory” as the theme for this year’s homecoming. Borchers says there will be dress up days for students during the week. Borchers says a...
2022 Clay County Fair draws huge crowd
Thousands of Siouxlanders filled the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer Thursday.
kilrradio.com
UDMO Awarded State Grant for Outreach Expansion Project in Clay County
(Spencer)--Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects, including one in Spencer, through the non-profit Innovation Fund. Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded $450,000 toward their Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The proposed project would include acquiring a site near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 in Spencer and renovations to improve accessibility and functionality to serve Clay County residents suffering from poverty. The total cost of the project was estimated at $560,500.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
kilrradio.com
Federated Rural Electric Awards Grants to Four Area Fire Departments
(Jackson, MN)--Four area fire departments have been awarded funding from Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric Association. The Jackson, Granada, Heron Lake and Welcome Fire Departments will each receive $7,500 to help update equipment. Federated REA General Manager Scott Reimer says they donated $2,500, then secured matching funds from CoBank’s Sharing Success...
Electric cart causes fire at Iowa golf course
Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town's golf course.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KLEM
KLEM News, Thursday, September 15
One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds To Concerns
(Pocahontas, IA) — The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
stormlakeradio.com
kilrradio.com
Benefit Account Set Up for Estherville Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
(Estherville)--A benefit account has been set up for an Estherville man injured in an ATV accident last month. Rick Fox was injured in the accident on August 28th. Fox has been through multiple surgeries and unfortunately, surgeons were unable to save his arm. The family has set up the Rick...
kilrradio.com
City of Fairmont Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Develop More Affordable Housing
(Fairmont, MN)--The city of Fairmont has reached a preliminary agreement to develop more affordable housing units. The agreement involves converting four vacant lots into five, then building a twin home on each lot. The city originally purchased the lots from the Fairmont School District, and the new agreement with the...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Killed in Fiery Semi Accident in South Central MN
(Albert Lea, MN)--A Spirit Lake man was killed in a fiery semi accident Thursday afternoon in south central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Ineterstate 35 near Albert Lea. The patrol says a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by 64-year-old Larry Barnsey of Spirit Lake was traveling northbound on I-35, when the semi collided with a guard rail and subsequently started on fire.
kicdam.com
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
kscj.com
myaustinminnesota.com
KCCI.com
Fire Chief: Golf cart battery charger may have caused explosion at club
BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) — Multiple crews responded to a reported explosion at a northwest Iowa golf course, KTIV reports. A shed at the Breda Golf Course was deemed a total loss from the smoke and fire damage, according to the golf course's Facebook page. No one was injured. Some...
