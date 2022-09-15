Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
Kickin’ Country ‘Secret Sound’ Local Winners
This has been so much fun! The Kickin' Country Secret Sound has been around for over 20 years, but this year was as much fun as we've EVER had with it. We gave out over $30,000 with The Secret Sound since it came back in the fall of 2021. Meet...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 17th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy second round action of the Sanford International featuring professional golfers from the Champions Tour. The gates open at 8 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a BBQ Contest of Champions at 6 p.m. on the driving range which will include live music by Goodroad. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Keeping The Lights On In Vermillion
Joni Prescott, Vice President of Member Services and Communications at Missouri River Energy Services, MRES, gave a presentation to the Vermillion Rotary Club this summer to share information about the agency. This joint-action agency was formed by its members and is owned by the members which include Vermillion as well...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
South Dakota woman killed is identified, suspect hospitalized
The Sioux Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in an apartment in the south-central part of the city Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
wnax.com
Names Released in Lincoln County Crash
A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
