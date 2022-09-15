SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy second round action of the Sanford International featuring professional golfers from the Champions Tour. The gates open at 8 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a BBQ Contest of Champions at 6 p.m. on the driving range which will include live music by Goodroad. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO