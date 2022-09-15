Read full article on original website
Lynn High School Routs Holy Spirit in Regional Matchup
Coach Mark Hastings and Lynn High School traveled over an hour to Tuscaloosa to face off against the Holy Spirit Saints. Lynn didn't mess around, making an early statement against their region foes. Lynn maintained a balance of run and pass offense to start off the game, as running back...
Dabo Swinney Wants Tuscaloosa Inspired Building on Clemson Campus
Clemson University has its own fair share of rich history when it comes their athletics, but football head coach, Dabo Swinney says that the school isn't doing a good job of showing it. Swinney said on his Monday night radio show that a museum should be built on the Clemson...
Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County
The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Gordo Greenwave Wash Away Wildcats On Homecoming
The Gordo Greenwave (4-1, 3-0) didn't allow homecoming festivities to distract from a chance to send a message to the rest of its region competition. The Greenwave washed out the Tarrant Wildcats (1-3, 0-3) by score of 49-0. "Well, we had to overcome a lot with Homecoming festivities and I...
County High Pulls Off Thrilling Comeback Over Oak Mountain
Tuscaloosa County High School celebrated its homecoming in a thrilling fashion on Friday as the Wildcats pulled off an improbable come-from-behind win over in-region rival Oak Mountain in the final seconds of regulation. The Wildcats first half started off promising. On just their third play from scrimmage, junior running back...
The Road to Recovery for Brian Robinson and Phidarian Mathis
Alabama alumni and Washington Commanders rookies Brian Robinson, Jr. and Phidarian Mathis have both had frightening injuries to their knees in the early portion of their rookie seasons. Robinson suffered a gun shot wound to the knee while leaving a restaurant around mid afternoon in a popular portion of north east DC.
Alabama Special Teams Were Exactly That Against Louisiana-Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide, to no one's surprise, dominated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home on Saturday. Alabama got fine performances out of all three phases of its football team after a challenging road game in Austin last week. However, one phase of the game truly lived up to its name...
Can Alabama Reclaim the Top Ranking Even With a Georgia Win?
The Alabama Crimson Tide have been vaulted from the number one spot in the Associated Press poll. In its place are the Georgia Bulldogs, the hated rivals out of the SEC East and defending national champions. The Crimson Tide was relegated to No. 2 following a scare against Texas. Georgia...
Legendary Coach, Former Saban Assistant Evaluates Alabama Defense
Pete Jenkins joined The Game with Ryan Fowler this week and provided insight on the Alabama football team and college football as a whole. Jenkins is a premiere defensive specialist with over 50 years of experience in the coaching industry, including coaching under Nick Saban at LSU. Jenkins credited the...
ACA Crushes Hale County, Wins Fourth Straight Game
The Alabama Christian Academy (ACA) Patriots (4-1) put up a dominant performance for its homecoming game and defeated the Hale County Wildcats (2-3) 41-26 on Friday night, claiming its fourth straight win of the season. "It's always important to win homecoming," said ACA head coach Cody Martin. "A lot of...
Fanatics Drops Crimson Tide Shoes
Are you a die-hard Alabama fan? Do you want to dress in Alabama gear from head to toe this season? Nike and Fanatics has got you covered. The Nike Zoom Pegasus 39 was just dropped by Fanatics for multiple sports teams. They are a lightweight, durable, and comfortable shoe for all ages. The show will also include a mesh throughout the top that enhances its lightweight breathability.
Crimson Tide Dominates in All Facets of the Game
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide hosted the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. Nick Saban's team played to the level expected of them against a Group of Five opponent and came out victorious with a final score of 63-7. The Crimson Tide came out hot...
Look: 100 Photos From Alabama’s Blowout of Louisiana-Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) took down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (1-2) 63-7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It many ways it was a "get right" game for the Crimson Tide after struggling on the road against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. Alabama answered head coach Nick Saban's challenge to play at a high level no matter the quality of opponent and dominated on all three phases of the game.
Northridge Dominates Bryant On the Road
The Northridge Jaguars earned a huge road win over the Bryant Stampede, 41-6, on Friday night. The Jaguars opened the game firing on all cylinders, as running back Toryion Spears took the second play from scrimmage 73 yards to the house on what would be the beginning of a big night for the senior.
Terry Bowden Says ‘Anything Is Possible’ As Warhawks Enter Bryant-Denny
The Louisiana Monroe Warhawks enter this weekend's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide as a 50-point underdog. That doesn't stop ULM head football coach Terry Bowden from encouraging his players as they prepare to play in Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday. "Men, you know what level of football players they...
Bryce Young Inks New NIL Deal
Thursday on Instagram, the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young announced his new NIL deal with Beats By Dre. Young now becomes the third athlete to sign with the headphone company joining USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The details of the deal have not been released...
Nick Saban Doesn’t Care About Inferior Opponents On the Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to host the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Its the Crimson Tide's third non-conference matchup of the season and the second non-power 5 opponent Alabama plays before it jumps into SEC play the following week. Alabama is...
