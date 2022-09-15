ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County

The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Gordo Greenwave Wash Away Wildcats On Homecoming

The Gordo Greenwave (4-1, 3-0) didn't allow homecoming festivities to distract from a chance to send a message to the rest of its region competition. The Greenwave washed out the Tarrant Wildcats (1-3, 0-3) by score of 49-0. "Well, we had to overcome a lot with Homecoming festivities and I...
GORDO, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Road to Recovery for Brian Robinson and Phidarian Mathis

Alabama alumni and Washington Commanders rookies Brian Robinson, Jr. and Phidarian Mathis have both had frightening injuries to their knees in the early portion of their rookie seasons. Robinson suffered a gun shot wound to the knee while leaving a restaurant around mid afternoon in a popular portion of north east DC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nucor Steel#Spiller Furniture#Pin
Tide 100.9 FM

ACA Crushes Hale County, Wins Fourth Straight Game

The Alabama Christian Academy (ACA) Patriots (4-1) put up a dominant performance for its homecoming game and defeated the Hale County Wildcats (2-3) 41-26 on Friday night, claiming its fourth straight win of the season. "It's always important to win homecoming," said ACA head coach Cody Martin. "A lot of...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Fanatics Drops Crimson Tide Shoes

Are you a die-hard Alabama fan? Do you want to dress in Alabama gear from head to toe this season? Nike and Fanatics has got you covered. The Nike Zoom Pegasus 39 was just dropped by Fanatics for multiple sports teams. They are a lightweight, durable, and comfortable shoe for all ages. The show will also include a mesh throughout the top that enhances its lightweight breathability.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Dominates in All Facets of the Game

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide hosted the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. Nick Saban's team played to the level expected of them against a Group of Five opponent and came out victorious with a final score of 63-7. The Crimson Tide came out hot...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Look: 100 Photos From Alabama’s Blowout of Louisiana-Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) took down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (1-2) 63-7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It many ways it was a "get right" game for the Crimson Tide after struggling on the road against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. Alabama answered head coach Nick Saban's challenge to play at a high level no matter the quality of opponent and dominated on all three phases of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Northridge Dominates Bryant On the Road

The Northridge Jaguars earned a huge road win over the Bryant Stampede, 41-6, on Friday night. The Jaguars opened the game firing on all cylinders, as running back Toryion Spears took the second play from scrimmage 73 yards to the house on what would be the beginning of a big night for the senior.
COTTONDALE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Inks New NIL Deal

Thursday on Instagram, the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young announced his new NIL deal with Beats By Dre. Young now becomes the third athlete to sign with the headphone company joining USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The details of the deal have not been released...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy