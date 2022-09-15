Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit this past Wednesday for putting 50 asylum seekers from Colombia and Venezuela on two flights from Florida to the Massachusetts resort town of Martha’s Vineyard. Through an aide, the governor told Fox News he’d undertaken the move under Florida’s new “relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies," the staffer added.Neither DeSantis nor his...

