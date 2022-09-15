Read full article on original website
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Texas governor sends two buses to VP Harris’ D.C. residence after she said 'border is secure'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses of foreign nationals from the southern border to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence after she twice claimed on Sunday that the southern border is secure. Two buses arrived at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington,...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Speaks After Bus of Migrants Are Dropped Off
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted and embraced her city being a destination for refuge for migrants who were moved by bus from the state of Texas late Wednesday. She had some heated comments for Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has already spent over $12 million dollars in moving immigrants to Washington D.C. and New York in an act of protest against President Biden’s relaxed border laws.
'The future is here.' Migrants step off buses from Texas into New York homeless shelters
By the thousands, undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers have ended up in New York's overburdened shelter system, embarking on yet another uncertain odyssey as the newest members of the ever burgeoning homeless population.
After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in the United States every month in one of the largest migrations from the island in decades, but a sometimes overlooked policy change during the Obama era is making it harder and more expensive for many of them to obtain legal immigration status.
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
Abbott sends 2 buses of immigrants to Harris’s DC residence
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent two buses of migrants from the Lone Star State to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in his latest protest against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. “This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at...
2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC
WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence
Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering two busloads be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning.The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.Video circulating online from the scene showed a group of young men, women, and children carrying backpacks, pillows, and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go...
This Isn’t the First Time White Racists Have Sent Migrants North on Buses (Though Using Planes Is New)
Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit this past Wednesday for putting 50 asylum seekers from Colombia and Venezuela on two flights from Florida to the Massachusetts resort town of Martha’s Vineyard. Through an aide, the governor told Fox News he’d undertaken the move under Florida’s new “relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies," the staffer added.Neither DeSantis nor his...
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
NYC Mayor Adams says city is at 'breaking point' with arrival of migrants sent from Texas
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city is at a "breaking point" due to thousands of migrants who have been sent by bus from Texas in recent weeks. "In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border," Adams said Wednesday.
Vice President Harris ignores question on migrants arriving outside residence after 'secure' border claim
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to comment Thursday on the two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, that arrived outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., just hours earlier. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declares emergency over migrant buses from Texas, Arizona
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency over buses of migrants that continue to arrive in the city from Texas and Arizona on Thursday. Bowser's emergency declaration will set aside funding to accommodate migrants as well as create the Office of Migrant Services. The OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation" and other services for migrants.
'Used as political pinatas': Activists vow to block immigrant buses
Peeved by the recent drop-off of immigrants near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris early Thursday morning, activists vowed to venture down to Texas to block future buses.
"Treated like human cargo": Greg Abbott sent migrant buses to Kamala Harris' house
WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott's state-funded program to bus migrants to cities run by Democrats reached a national fever pitch on Thursday, with buses dropping people off outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. residence. What started in the spring as a publicity stunt to draw the attention of...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — (AP) — The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the...
DC mayor declares public emergency over busloads of migrants
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Thursday declared a public emergency over busloads of migrants from Texas and Arizona arriving in the nation’s capital. Bowser said she was creating a new Office of Migrant Services to assist with the emergency, estimating that 9,400 migrants have been bused to her city since April and hundreds more are expected this fall.
Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home
Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
Texas vows to continue sending migrants to cities around the country: 'We're going to send them to your neighborhood and we're going to keep those buses coming'
"Texas is saying, 'we're fighting back,' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on "Fox & Friends Weekend," adding that the crisis is an "invasion of our state."
