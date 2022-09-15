Read full article on original website
Related
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?
Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
CNBC
Large railroad labor unions say they will strike if quality of life is not addressed in new contract
Eight out of 12 labor unions have reached tentative agreements with the railroad carriers, up from five last week. But BLET and SMART TD, representing half of all rail workers, tell CNBC there will be no ratification unless quality-of-life issues including vacation, sick days and attendance policies are addressed. A...
Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits
US freight railroad workers are close to striking over claims that grueling schedules and poor working conditions have been driving employees out of the industry over the past several years. Heated negotiations over a new union contract between railroad corporations and 150,000-member-strong labor unions have been ongoing for nearly three...
Amtrak cancels three long-distance routes ahead of potential railroad strike
Amtrak announced the cancellation of three long-distance, nationwide routes that rely on freight lines beginning on Tuesday, citing a potential strike from railroad workers by the end of this week. Amtrak, which operates on more than 21,000 miles of tracks, is not involved with the negotiations between railroad workers and...
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
AOL Corp
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says
President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
Factbox-Last-minute deal by U.S. railroads, unions shifts focus to road ahead
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a shutdown.
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
Railroad stocks rise as tentative deal averts planned labor strike by thousands of rail workers
Railroad stocks rose Thursday after unions and railway companies reached a tentative labor deal, averting a strike. Tens of thousands of unionized workers had been set to go on strike if no agreement was reached by Friday. The Association of American Railroads estimated a labor strike could cost the US...
Railroad Worker Confident Strike Is Coming as Biden Tries to Avoid Disaster
Employees have begun preparing to go on strike ahead of a Friday negotiating deadline with the nation's largest railroad companies.
Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. An impending railroad strike will likely change that. Unless an agreement is reached by close of business on Sept. 15, 2022 – or the Biden administration forces negotiations to continue – freight rail activity in the U.S. could quickly grind to a halt as tens of thousands of railroad workers prepare to walk off their jobs. At least one union has already declared it plans to go on strike beginning Sept. 29. Even before a possible work stoppage, some...
investing.com
Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
Comments / 0