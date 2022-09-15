ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Concession#Ap Business Writer Omaha#Bnsf#Union Pacific#Csx#Canadian National#Canadian Pacific
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?

Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Conversation U.S.

Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
TRAFFIC
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheDailyBeast

Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says

President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
TRAFFIC
The Conversation U.S.

Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. An impending railroad strike will likely change that. Unless an agreement is reached by close of business on Sept. 15, 2022 – or the Biden administration forces negotiations to continue – freight rail activity in the U.S. could quickly grind to a halt as tens of thousands of railroad workers prepare to walk off their jobs. At least one union has already declared it plans to go on strike beginning Sept. 29. Even before a possible work stoppage, some...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy