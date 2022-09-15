Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
China seeks 'naval outpost' in Nicaragua to threaten US, Taiwan warns
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China aspires to open a “naval outpost” in Nicaragua as part of a plan to dominate the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan has warned.
China warns of 'counter-measures' as US approves $1.1bn arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
CNBC
Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
US News and World Report
Taiwan to Send Three Person Delegation to Abe State Funeral
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will send a three-person delegation to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, including a former parliament speaker and a former premier, the island's presidential office said on Thursday. Abe, the longest-serving leader in modern Japan, was fatally shot at...
Nations Buying the Most Weapons and Their Biggest Suppliers
The U.S. defense budget and global military expenditures have been increasing in recent years, reaching a record of over $2 trillion worldwide, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Still, based on actual deliveries of major arms, the volume of international arms deals between 2017 to 2021 declined 4.6% from 2012 to 2016. To […]
China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on ‘high alert’
The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."
POLITICO
U.N. Xinjiang report puts a target on U.S. supply chains
Hi, China Watchers. This week we examine how the U.N.’s big human rights report on Xinjiang ups the pressure on U.S. firms to purge their supply chains of forced labor. We’ll also unpack the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s epic screed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and profile a book that assesses Xi Jinping’s hard-line politics and personality. And stay tuned to this channel for a series of upcoming articles in the run-up to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress next month.
nationalinterest.org
Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35
Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
S. Korea, Japan differ over summit plan amid history dispute
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in what would be the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history. But...
