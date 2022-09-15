Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
All About the Maine Coon Cat “The Gentle Giant”
Donna has been a cat parent and writer for many years, and her passion is to share her love for cats with others. Maine Coon cats are known as "the gentle giant" they are called this due to their giant size and sweet personality. However, they are known to have a kitten-like personality. This feline is extremely intelligent, cuddly, playful, sweet, gentle, and friendly.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
petpress.net
8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen
Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
One Green Planet
This Dog Went From Being Tied To A Kennel In 113 Degree Weather To Living A Rescue Pup’s Dream
When this animal rescue spotted a puppy tied to a kennel outside in 113-degree weather, they knew they couldn’t just leave her there. With no access to food, water, or air conditioning, the poor girl was in obvious distress. She was panting and shaking and not being properly cared for.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Families
Looking to expand the family? Whether you’re buying your first pup or your tenth, it’s never too late to give mixed breed dogs a try. If you are searching for the perfect canine companion, dogs with mixed ancestry may offer the perfect blend of charm and cuteness that you need. After all, just like the purebreds, they deserve love, too.
topdogtips.com
Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?
In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
wufe967.com
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: What to know about the dog breed fit for a new king
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has become His Majesty King Charles III. The change in power, and the royal family’s longtime love for dogs, comes into sharper focus as the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed now assumes a new pedestal. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel...
WATCH: Donkey Alerts Sleeping Owner to Goat Friend Trapped in Fence
There are so many reasons to love donkeys. One is that they have a distinct sense of self and are also capable of decision-making. However, they’re also likable because they are just sociable companions and make loyal furry friends. That’s why, when a donkey named Waffles alerted his owner about a trapped friend, the internet fell in love. Meet Waffles the goat rescuer in the clip below.
petpress.net
8 Low Energy Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Lazy Owners
Do you love dogs but don’t have the time or energy to take care of a high-energy breed?. Low-energy dog breeds are perfect for people who want all the joys of owning a dog without the hassle of having to walk them for miles every day. These dogs are...
topdogtips.com
Chow Chow Dog Breed Profile
Looking for a dog that’s independent, fierce, and loyal? Chow Chow may be the best breed for you!. Chow Chows have been known as an amazing all-purpose breed. They’re amazing as family dogs but are also able to work alongside their human companion as well. Chow Chows are...
catingtonpost.com
5 Cat Myths…Debunked!
Whether it’s something you heard from a friend or something you read on the Internet, many myths about cats can steer you in the wrong direction. Here are some of the common myths about cats…debunked!. Myth: Dry food is good for a cat’s dental health. It’s not...
