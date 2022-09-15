Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
cbs3duluth.com
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
cbs3duluth.com
Twin Ports nurses, hospitals set next negotiation dates after strike
DULUTH, MN -- Negotiations resume Tuesday for nurses across the Twin Ports. One week ago, 2,000 Minnesota Nurses Association nurses from Essentia and St. Luke’s went on strike for three days. They’re asking for better staffing, employee benefits, and wages. Contracts between the MNA and local hospitals ended...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Duluth’s “Floating House” featured on Zillow Gone Wild
Since being featured on, Zillow Gone Wild, this one of a kind home has caused quite the stir. It has been known as the “Erickson House” this mid-century modern home was built in 1959 on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
148th Fighter Wing Night Plans Time Training Over Duluth September 19-29
It's happened before so we know what to expect. As part of their regular training exercise cycle, the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota National Guard Unit will be performing a series of night flights over the Twin Ports area over the next two weeks. According to details being shared by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction on Proctor’s Playground For EveryBODY Completed
Ten years in the making, Proctor's Playground for EveryBODY completed all major construction over the weekend, which they proudly announced on their Facebook page. According to FOX 21 in Duluth, the idea for this terrific playground came from Jennifer McDonald. Jennifer's daughter has Spina Bifida and her walker often led to limited enjoyment at most playgrounds as they sadly aren't designed with kids like her mind. Jennifer decided it was time to take action and make a playground all kinds could enjoy.
Douglas County Borrows $7.5 Million To Fund Road Projects During The Next Three Years
Road repairs and maintenance are always high on the list of items that people care about when asked. That's why most local government agencies spend so much time and money on the upkeep of their roadways. That effort to keep up with maintenance is the reason behind a recent vote...
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections
The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNMT AM 650
Duluth Man Arrested On Felony Warrants
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late last week, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force with help from Duluth Police, St. Louis County Patrol Officers and a K-9 arrested a 19 year old man on several felony warrants. Matthew Closson was taken into custody from a residence in the 4500...
Weather Experts Agree: One Day Left Of Summer Temperatures in Duluth Area
The 2022 calendar says the first day of fall isn't until Thursday, September 22, but the reality is if you want to enjoy one final day of summer temperatures this year then you better make the most of Tuesday. Meteorologists, including Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles with our media partners WDIO-TV,...
Considerations For National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month In Duluth and Superior
There are always plenty of causes that have specific months to recognize them. For example, October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It's also National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Many people go out and buy specific breeds of dogs, often spending a whole lot of money. While that in my...
What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?
The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
Arbor Day Event Announced to Celebrate Duluth Tree City USA Designation
The City of Duluth has once again earned Tree City USA status and it's time to not only celebrate, but to share with the community how trees are truly beneficial to the city and have some quality time outside.. The Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022...
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
Duluth Oktoberfestival 2022: Everything To Know
Duluth Oktoberfestival is one of the most popular events in the Northland. It takes place in September at Bayfront Festival Park. If you are a fan of food, drink and live music, you'll be a fan of this iconic event. Ahead of the event this weekend, there was a traffic...
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair
It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0