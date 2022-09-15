ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal

HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
HERMANTOWN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Twin Ports nurses, hospitals set next negotiation dates after strike

DULUTH, MN -- Negotiations resume Tuesday for nurses across the Twin Ports. One week ago, 2,000 Minnesota Nurses Association nurses from Essentia and St. Luke’s went on strike for three days. They’re asking for better staffing, employee benefits, and wages. Contracts between the MNA and local hospitals ended...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth’s “Floating House” featured on Zillow Gone Wild

Since being featured on, Zillow Gone Wild, this one of a kind home has caused quite the stir. It has been known as the “Erickson House” this mid-century modern home was built in 1959 on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
bulletin-news.com

Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident

Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
B105

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Construction on Proctor’s Playground For EveryBODY Completed

Ten years in the making, Proctor's Playground for EveryBODY completed all major construction over the weekend, which they proudly announced on their Facebook page. According to FOX 21 in Duluth, the idea for this terrific playground came from Jennifer McDonald. Jennifer's daughter has Spina Bifida and her walker often led to limited enjoyment at most playgrounds as they sadly aren't designed with kids like her mind. Jennifer decided it was time to take action and make a playground all kinds could enjoy.
PROCTOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice

DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections

The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
DULUTH, MN
WNMT AM 650

Duluth Man Arrested On Felony Warrants

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late last week, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force with help from Duluth Police, St. Louis County Patrol Officers and a K-9 arrested a 19 year old man on several felony warrants. Matthew Closson was taken into custody from a residence in the 4500...
DULUTH, MN
B105

What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?

The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Oktoberfestival 2022: Everything To Know

Duluth Oktoberfestival is one of the most popular events in the Northland. It takes place in September at Bayfront Festival Park. If you are a fan of food, drink and live music, you'll be a fan of this iconic event. Ahead of the event this weekend, there was a traffic...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair

It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
CLOQUET, MN
B105

B105

